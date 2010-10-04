5 Tips for Talking With a Girl on the Phone

" " Calling up a girl on the phone can be nerve-racking, but there are a few things to keep in mind that will help you keep cool. Hemera/ Thinkstock

So, there's this girl. You like her a lot, right? And you think there's a pretty good chance that she likes you. You decide that it might be time to move things to the next level.

The next level, of course, is talking to her on the phone.

Advertisement

This can be an extremely daunting prospect. How many times do you dial the number, only to hang up at the last minute? How many steps have you taken while pacing around the room before the call even goes through? And what if your mind just goes blank when she picks up?

You have to gear yourself up for the experience, no question -- but the trick is not to psych yourself out in the process. Remember, lots of people have done this before, and you'll get through it. And to help you out, here are five tips to make the experience better for everybody involved.