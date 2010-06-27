Dating
Whether you're a teenager awaiting her first kiss or over your forties and already a parent, dating can be exhilarating and terrifying all at once. Make sense of dating and learn about the science behind love and relationships.
The Myth of Closure: Why Experts Say It Doesn't Exist
To Make Up After a Row, Men Want Sex, Women Want Quality Time
Domestic Violence: It's More Common Than You Think
Breakup Boot Camp: Help for Surviving a Broken Heart
Friendships Can Actually Improve Your Health. But Why's It So Hard to Make Them?
Does cheating run in the family?
Why Do We Fall in Love?
Love at First Sight? A Study Says It's Probably Just Lust
This Is Why Humans Don't Have a Mating Season
Why So Many Married Couples Look Alike
The Two Months That See the Most Divorce Filings
Is there such a thing as the seven-year itch?
Maybe you really can be loved just for your mind.
A study found that most online daters didn't get responses because they were sending them to prospects way more desirable than themselves. But some 20 percent got lucky.
By Alia Hoyt
LegalFling is hoping to lessen the "he said, she said" thing with an app that can generate a supposedly legally binding sex contract before both partners get together. But will it really prevent problems?
By Alia Hoyt
Cuffing season is millennial-speak for the time of year when you want to pair up with a special someone. Is there just something about having a date for the big holidays or is there some science behind it too?
By Alia Hoyt
American parents aren't showing children how to succeed in romantic relationships, so structural misogyny and harassment are taking the wheel, a new report suggests.
Forty-five percent of U.S. adults are unmarried, and most of us face first-date jitters: We worry about what to wear and what to talk about before we even know if the chemistry's there. So how can we calm our nerves and put our best face forward?
You've finally found a guy you really like, and you're ready to spend some quality time getting to know him. So how can you get a date with him?
Talking on the phone is a necessary step in the adolescent courtship ritual. Sure, there's talking at school, or commenting on Facebook, but bridging the gap between those activities and an actual date usually involves the telephone.
Although more girls don't expect a guy to look like he just walked out of a glossy magazine ad, it does help to pay attention to your appearance before a date. We've got five tips to keep you looking sharp for the big night.
Talking to a girl you like can sometimes seem nerve-wracking. What if she rejects you or makes fun of you? On the other hand, what if she likes you and wants to date you too? If you're shy, we've got some tips to improve your chances of making a great first impression.
When you're interested in someone, making a good first impression is key, so hold your head high, take a deep breath and follow our tips for approaching that guy who caught your eye. And remember, if you don't ask for what you want, you won't get it.
Remember when it was easy to tell when someone was interested in you? But as we get older, the dating scene becomes much trickier. But don't worry. There are ways to let someone know you're checking them out, and flirting is one of them.
It's almost time for a big date, but you can't seem to get those butterflies out of your stomach. How can you pump up your confidence level so you're ready to have a good time?
By Carol White
More than 96 million Americans over the age of 18 are single. And there are probably scores of people right now chatting on the phone about crucial first-date decisions like what to wear and what to talk about. But we've got five great ideas for making the most important first date decision: what to do.
is like selling or buying a car. So, how do you tell if he's just taking a test drive, if she's in for the long haul or -- worse yet -- you've got a lemon on your hands?
So you've convinced someone to go on a date with you -- congratulations! Now what are you supposed to talk about? Knowing what to ask can spark good conversation and let you learn more about your potential love interest.
You finally landed that date you've been waiting for, but unfortunately, it's not turning out exactly how you'd hoped. How can you escape from a dating disaster?
Sweaty palms, shaky limbs, awkward pauses -- it's easy to get a little nervous before a date with a girl you like. But with a few easy tips a little courage, you can come off as confident and sure of yourself.
You've landed a date with someone new, and now you need to make a great first impression. If you want to score that second date, be sure to avoid these 10 dating faux pas!
A guy can be successful, nice, funny, and still manage to strike out with girls all the time. It's frustrating and demoralizing when you don't know what you're doing wrong. But don't worry -- you can change your technique without changing who you are.
By Jane McGrath
So, there's this girl. You like her a lot, right? And you think there's a pretty good chance she likes you. You decide that it might be time to move things to the next level. The next (nerve-racking) level, of course, is talking to her on the phone.
Remember when asking someone on a date was as simple as making a phone call? If you do, you're probably reminiscing about the days before December 1992, the month that dating changed forever. That month marked the birth of the text message -- but should you use it to ask someone out?
By Josh Clark
"You gotta make the money first. Then when you make the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women," says gangster Tony Montana in the 1983 film "Scarface." The line may be iconic, but it's also woefully wrong -- you don't need tons of cash to woo a woman.
In the Internet age, the drama surrounding the end of a relationship can spread quickly when people share friends with one another over social networks like Facebook. Is there any way to prevent it?
If you find yourself singing "Another One Bites the Dust," after yet another sorry date, we've got some good news. There are ways to rescue that date from disaster and turn it into (we hope) an enjoyable experience. Read on.