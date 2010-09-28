5 Ways to Prevent Facebook Drama During a Breakup

" " Facebook makes breaking up a much more public event. Best to keep these affairs more private, if you can. Jupiterimages/liquidlibrary/ Thinkstock

The Internet has overhauled every aspect of modern life, from business to shopping to personal communication. It's also completely changed the way people, both young and old, create and dissolve intimate relationships.

When the latter occurs, and personal heartbreak goes public on Facebook, things can turn ugly in a hurry. Private grievances suddenly appear posted to public profiles, mutual online friends are abruptly excommunicated, and virtual salt is rubbed into very real wounds.

Advertisement

Distraught exes do and say things on Facebook that they'd never do or say face to face. They slander and lie, try to elicit jealousy, or seek revenge in a multitude of other ways. Passionate online poems turn into passive-aggressive pandering for the affection of mutual friends.

You might immediately change your relationship status to single and then begin posting photos of yourself laughing and holding hands with another person. Simultaneously, you're waiting and hoping for signs of loneliness on your ex's wall.

The ultimate results of these efforts often backfire. Worse, they simply spread ill will amongst a large social network and may create even more hard feelings, making it more difficult for everyone to move on with their lives.

In other words, Facebook can quickly turn private relationships into very public and very messy dramas that reflect poorly on both parties. But it doesn't have to end this way.

The following five tips, listed in no particular order, will offer a few pointers for avoiding humiliating drama on Facebook. With a little care and gentleness, you can gracefully end a high-tech relationship without you, or your ex-lover, stooping to online lows.