Can hemorrhoid cream reduce under-eye puffiness?

You know how tough some mornings can be. You're tired and desperate for a cup of coffee. The last thing you need is to look in the mirror and see two puffy eyes staring back at you. But it seems unavoidable …or is it? You may have heard stories of a miracle cure that comes in the form of hemorrhoid cream, but does that really work?

Unfortunately, the straight answer is no. Hemorrhoid creams contain vasoconstrictors -- ingredients that shrink your blood vessels. This is great when it comes to hemorrhoids, which are swollen veins, but not so great when it comes to the sensitive area below your eyes. In fact, there are some ingredients in hemorrhoid creams that could irritate your eyes and make the issue worse. The most common causes of bags under the eyes are heredity, fluid retention and allergies, none of which are affected by hemorrhoid creams [source: Gibson].

You'd be better off making sure you get enough sleep and keeping your stress levels low. Cool cucumber slices or a cold washcloth placed under the eyes can also help -- the cold helps reduce swelling. If allergies are the cause of your puffiness, antihistamines might be the answer. If your puffy eyes are allergy related, you should cut down on dust mites and other allergens in your home, especially in the bedroom. If your puffiness is worse in the morning, try sleeping with your head slightly elevated -- this can help reduce the amount of fluid retained in your face.

Drinking more water and cutting down on your salt intake should also help. Too much salt can cause you to retain water -- but drinking enough water helps your body get rid of the fluids that can cause puffiness.

Regardless of which method you try to reduce under-eye puffiness, you're better off using hemorrhoid creams for hemorrhoids. Find out more about remedies for under-eye puffiness on the next page.