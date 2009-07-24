Skin & Beauty

Health
How to Shrink Large Pores

5 Things to Know About Tanning Pills

Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Even Out Your Skin Tone

What Does Microneedling Do for Your Skin?

Do antibiotics help with acne?

5 Important Botox Facts

You're Probably Not Putting on Enough Sunscreen

Chemists Are on the Hunt for a Long-lasting Sunscreen

Is expired sunscreen OK to use?

Pediatricians Group Releases First-Ever Guidelines for Teens and Tattoos

I Got Tattooed With a Protostar … For Science!

Disappearing Tattoos for the Commitment Phobes

Does the lead in lipstick cause cancer?

5 Uses for Toner

Quick Tips: What Makeup Does to Your Skin

5 Popular Anti-aging Supplements

Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Get Rid of Crow's Feet

5 Home Treatments for Wrinkles

A Hairy History of Eyebrow Trends

5 Facts to Know About Hair Removal Creams

5 Things You Should Know About Brazilian Wax

How fast can I get sunburned without protection?

What Does Microneedling Do for Your Skin?
Touted as a way of stimulating new collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles or scars, microneedling is hot and trending. But is it safe?

By Alia Hoyt

You're Probably Not Putting on Enough Sunscreen
SPF30 will protect more like SPF 15 if you don't apply as much sunscreen as the experts recommend. And a study showed that most people put on far too little. But what's the right amount anyway?

By Dave Roos

A Hairy History of Eyebrow Trends
From thin to thick and back again, we take a pictorial look at eyebrow fashion over the last 100 years.

By Alia Hoyt

Pediatricians Group Releases First-Ever Guidelines for Teens and Tattoos
The American Academy of Pediatrics weighs in for the first time on the safety of tattoos and piercings for teenagers.

By Diana Brown

Chemists Are on the Hunt for a Long-lasting Sunscreen
Though sunscreen has protected our skin for decades, scientists still have questions about the intricacies of its photoprotective properties.

By Jesslyn Shields

I Got Tattooed With a Protostar … For Science!
A tattoo artist created 18 pieces of art inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope. Our Fw:Thinking host Jonathan Strickland now sports one of them on his back.

By Jonathan Strickland

Disappearing Tattoos for the Commitment Phobes
A startup is developing a nonpermanent tattoo that can be applied with the same technique and equipment that traditional tattoo artists use. You could snag one in 2017.

By Kate Kershner

Blackout Tattoos: Now That's Some Serious Ink
Blackout tattoos were once reserved for things like covering up the name of your short-lived (but very passionate) crush you had inscribed on your body. No longer.

By Jonathan Strickland

Tattoos May Be Good for Your Health
A new study indicates having lots of tats might mean a healthy immune system.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Tattoos: Telling a Story of Self-esteem?
A recent study of U.S. college students found that women with four or more tattoos had higher self-esteem than female participants with fewer or no tattoos. Who knew?

By John Donovan

Is expired sunscreen OK to use?
Getting ready to spend a day in the sun? Think twice before reaching for last year's sunscreen. Even if the bottle's still full, the lotion doesn't last forever. Don't get burned!

By Jennifer Sellers

Does the lead in lipstick cause cancer?
For many of us, putting on lipstick is as routine as brushing our teeth in the morning. But are there dangers lurking in your lip color?

By Laurie L. Dove

Can you get a staph infection from a tattoo?
Tattoos are often colorful with vivid inks. But a red, oozing staph infection? Talk about your worst nightmare. Can a life-changing experience suddenly turn into a life-threatening one?

By Debra Ronca

Are there medical reasons to get a tattoo?
Patients with serious medical needs typically wear bracelets to alert paramedics. But some people are replacing their bracelets with something new -- a tattoo.

By Debra Ronca

Do antibiotics help with acne?
There is a chronic disease that's sweeping through the world largely unstudied and basically untreated. It's acne. And while some antibiotics can, in fact, help it, the issue of antibiotic resistance is limiting our options.

By Alison Cooper

5 Ways to Fake a Gorgeous Glow
Are you fairer than them all and you just want to look good on the beach?! Read on for these healthy tips!

By Jennifer Wolfe

How to Shrink Large Pores
Large pores can make you look older and cause annoying blackheads. Learn how to shrink large pores naturally with our skin care tips.

By Katie Lambert

5 Important Botox Facts
Botox may erase wrinkles, but it can cause some serious side effects. See if this injectable fountain of youth works. Read these important botox facts

By Katie Lambert

5 Things to Know About Tanning Pills
Do tanning pills work? We explain how these capsules may or may not boost your skin care routine. Read on to learn the in's and out's of tanning pills.

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Popular Anti-aging Supplements
Are anti-aging supplements the new fountain of youth? See if coenzyme q10, human growth hormone and other supplements really work.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

5 Uses for Toner
Find the best toner for your skin with as we explain the many uses of facial toner â€“ and how it can become an essential part of your skin care routine

By Jennifer Sellers

5 Facts to Know About Hair Removal Creams
Trying to get rid of excess body hair? Learn all about hair removal creams â€“ and how to pick out the most effective one for you!

By Katie Lambert

5 Things You Should Know About Brazilian Wax
Brazilian waxes are becoming more popular. But what do you need to know before you sign up for this type of bikini wax? Get the latest Brazilian was info.

By Kevin P. Allen

Quick Tips: What Makeup Does to Your Skin
When you go through your morning makeup routine, the goal is simple â€“ improve your appearance. But how is that seemingly harmless, perfectly applied layer of powder or moisturizer really affecting your skin?

By Brion O'Connor

Quick Tips: How does safflower oil benefit skin?
In health and beauty circles, safflower oil is gaining popularity as an effective and affordable moisturizer.

By Jamie Palamon & Brion O'Connor