Anti-Aging Skin Care

5 Popular Anti-aging Supplements
Are anti-aging supplements the new fountain of youth? See if coenzyme q10, human growth hormone and other supplements really work.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Get Rid of Crow's Feet
Crow's feet are one of the inevitable byproducts of aging. But it is possible to keep them at bay for a while. Here's how to prevent of them.

By John Barrymore & Brion O'Connor

5 Ways Your Skin Changes as You Age
Your body undergoes a lot of changes as you get older, and your skin isn't immune. What can you expect, and what can you do to keep your skin soft and supple as you age?

By Nathan Chandler

Do skinny people get more wrinkles?
There's an old saying that, as you get older, you need to choose between your face and your rear end. Is it true? Will your face suffer from your svelte shape?

By Stephanie Watson

Will eating collagen keep you young?
The word "collagen" doesn't exactly sound like the most delectable treat, but if it prevents wrinkles, who wouldn't eat it? Pigs' feet and fish skin can't be so bad if they keep you young.

By Charles W. Bryant

Top 5 Natural Anti-Aging Techniques
The advancement of medical science has also led to interest in living longer and healthier lives. As a result, a cottage industry dedicated to longevity has emerged -- but how does one age gracefully naturally?

By Josh Clark

Can a cream really work as well as a face-lift?
Many facial creams come with claims of providing a "face-lift in a jar." Can they really tighten skin and wipe away wrinkles as well as surgery can?

By John Barrymore

Do some skin creams really reduce cellulite?
Creams seem like an easy solution to the cellulite problems that plague most women. But are these products truly miracles in a jar?

By Sarah Siddons

Anti-aging Supplement
In an attempt to look and feel young, many turn to anti-aging supplements. But do these drugs and therapies really hold the key to the fountain of youth?

By John Barrymore

How to Get Rid of Crow's Feet
A natural side effect of aging, crow's feet -- those pesky, v-shaped eye wrinkles -- are unavoidable. But there are steps you can take to make them nearly invisible.

By John Barrymore

Can hemorrhoid cream reduce under-eye puffiness?
You know how tough some mornings can be -- and it doesn't help to look in the mirror and see tired, puffy eyes looking back at you. Will a hemorrhoid cream take your bags away?

By John Barrymore

Does worrying cause wrinkles?
Stop worrying so much. No really, didn't anyone ever tell you worrying could cause wrinkles? Don't be too quick to listen, though -- the jury's still out on this one.

By John Barrymore

Is olive oil good for my skin?
You've probably heard about the potential health benefits of using olive oil when you cook. But can you use olive oil on your skin, too?

By Sarah Siddons

10 Home Remedies for Wrinkles
If you dread the crinkles and creases that come with aging -- don't! Stress only makes wrinkles worse. But how can you remedy the ones you've got?

By Editors of Consumer Guide & Christine Venzon

How could an "anti-aging molecule" work?
A recent scientific development may not lead to the demise of death itself, but it could slow down and even reverse the aging process.

By Julia Layton