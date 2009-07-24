Anti-Aging Skin Care
Anti-aging skin care has improved greatly over the years. Learn more about anti-aging skin care at HowStuffWorks.
How to Shrink Large Pores
5 Things to Know About Tanning Pills
Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Even Out Your Skin Tone
What Does Microneedling Do for Your Skin?
Do antibiotics help with acne?
Quick Tips: How does safflower oil benefit skin?
You're Probably Not Putting on Enough Sunscreen
Chemists Are on the Hunt for a Long-lasting Sunscreen
Is expired sunscreen OK to use?
Pediatricians Group Releases First-Ever Guidelines for Teens and Tattoos
I Got Tattooed With a Protostar … For Science!
Disappearing Tattoos for the Commitment Phobes
Does the lead in lipstick cause cancer?
5 Uses for Toner
Quick Tips: What Makeup Does to Your Skin
A Hairy History of Eyebrow Trends
5 Facts to Know About Hair Removal Creams
5 Things You Should Know About Brazilian Wax
Learn More
Are anti-aging supplements the new fountain of youth? See if coenzyme q10, human growth hormone and other supplements really work.
Crow's feet are one of the inevitable byproducts of aging. But it is possible to keep them at bay for a while. Here's how to prevent of them.
Your body undergoes a lot of changes as you get older, and your skin isn't immune. What can you expect, and what can you do to keep your skin soft and supple as you age?
Advertisement
There's an old saying that, as you get older, you need to choose between your face and your rear end. Is it true? Will your face suffer from your svelte shape?
The word "collagen" doesn't exactly sound like the most delectable treat, but if it prevents wrinkles, who wouldn't eat it? Pigs' feet and fish skin can't be so bad if they keep you young.
The advancement of medical science has also led to interest in living longer and healthier lives. As a result, a cottage industry dedicated to longevity has emerged -- but how does one age gracefully naturally?
By Josh Clark
Many facial creams come with claims of providing a "face-lift in a jar." Can they really tighten skin and wipe away wrinkles as well as surgery can?
Advertisement
Creams seem like an easy solution to the cellulite problems that plague most women. But are these products truly miracles in a jar?
In an attempt to look and feel young, many turn to anti-aging supplements. But do these drugs and therapies really hold the key to the fountain of youth?
A natural side effect of aging, crow's feet -- those pesky, v-shaped eye wrinkles -- are unavoidable. But there are steps you can take to make them nearly invisible.
You know how tough some mornings can be -- and it doesn't help to look in the mirror and see tired, puffy eyes looking back at you. Will a hemorrhoid cream take your bags away?
Advertisement
Stop worrying so much. No really, didn't anyone ever tell you worrying could cause wrinkles? Don't be too quick to listen, though -- the jury's still out on this one.
You've probably heard about the potential health benefits of using olive oil when you cook. But can you use olive oil on your skin, too?
If you dread the crinkles and creases that come with aging -- don't! Stress only makes wrinkles worse. But how can you remedy the ones you've got?
A recent scientific development may not lead to the demise of death itself, but it could slow down and even reverse the aging process.
By Julia Layton