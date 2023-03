" " Wonder how your body will react to birth control? You never know until you take it, so ask your doctor about available options. Pixland/ Thinkstock

Birth control prevents pregnancy, but hormones aren't something to take lightly -- they can have all kinds of effects on your body, some of them good, some of them not so good.

Common negative side effects of hormonal birth control include spotting, headaches, breast tenderness, nausea and decreased libido. On the plus side, you can have lighter, shorter periods and decreased symptoms of PMS.

But what can birth control do for your skin? Here are five things you should know.