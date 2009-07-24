Skin and Your Lifestyle
Skin and lifestyle are very closely related. Learn how your lifestyle can affect your skin at HowStuffWorks.
How to Shrink Large Pores
5 Things to Know About Tanning Pills
Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Even Out Your Skin Tone
What Does Microneedling Do for Your Skin?
Do antibiotics help with acne?
Quick Tips: How does safflower oil benefit skin?
You're Probably Not Putting on Enough Sunscreen
Chemists Are on the Hunt for a Long-lasting Sunscreen
Is expired sunscreen OK to use?
Does the lead in lipstick cause cancer?
5 Uses for Toner
Quick Tips: What Makeup Does to Your Skin
5 Popular Anti-aging Supplements
Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Get Rid of Crow's Feet
5 Ways Your Skin Changes as You Age
A Hairy History of Eyebrow Trends
5 Facts to Know About Hair Removal Creams
5 Things You Should Know About Brazilian Wax
Learn More
The American Academy of Pediatrics weighs in for the first time on the safety of tattoos and piercings for teenagers.
By Diana Brown
A tattoo artist created 18 pieces of art inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope. Our Fw:Thinking host Jonathan Strickland now sports one of them on his back.
A startup is developing a nonpermanent tattoo that can be applied with the same technique and equipment that traditional tattoo artists use. You could snag one in 2017.
Advertisement
Blackout tattoos were once reserved for things like covering up the name of your short-lived (but very passionate) crush you had inscribed on your body. No longer.
A new study indicates having lots of tats might mean a healthy immune system.
Tattoos are often colorful with vivid inks. But a red, oozing staph infection? Talk about your worst nightmare. Can a life-changing experience suddenly turn into a life-threatening one?
By Debra Ronca
Tattoos used to be taboo. But today nearly one in three people has one. And some people are getting them for reasons other than to decorate their bodies.
By Debra Ronca & Sarah Gleim
Advertisement
Birth control prevents pregnancy and can have all kind of effects on your body. But do you know what it can do for your skin?
Body art, such as a tattoo, is a terrific way to express your individuality, but it's permanent, and there are some risks -- especially for your skin.
Stress can trigger a host of physical ailments, including blemishes on our skin. But there are ways to win the battle against high anxiety.
What type of skin you're born with is determined by your DNA, but you still have plenty to say in how you care for it -- and how confident you are in it.
Advertisement
Air and water pollution are a fact of life, and each can have an impact on the health of your skin. However, there are steps you can take to limit the effects on your skin.
It's natural to approach healthy skin from the outside. But improving skin health from the inside via vitamins could give you the results you want. Do you know the top five to consider?
Maintaining a youthful and healthy body is a quality of life issue. That means that you put good, tasty and beneficial things into your body, and the five items on our list are a great place to start.
Get fast facts on tattoos, and learn how tattoos are created and how they can affect skin.
Advertisement
We expose our skin to the elements on a daily basis. Most people follow a skin care regimen, but what can you do when you have to travel light while backpacking?
By Josh Clark
Insect repellents work by spending hours in contact with your skin. Can these chemicals that insects find so repulsive possibly be OK for your skin?
The contents of modern products, from toothpaste to shampoo, can sometimes make you feel like you need a degree in chemistry to identify them. What do the tongue-twisting parabens listed on the label do?
By Tom Scheve
It's common knowledge that sun exposure can damage your skin, but did you know that air and water pollution may cause even more damage than the sun? Here's how you can protect your skin.
Advertisement
Exercise isn't good for just your muscles; it can also give boost the appearance of your skin. But how does a simple workout make your look skin brighter and feel tighter?
Tattoos, like other types of body art, are a common form of self-expression. If you've ever considered getting one, though, some concerns may have crossed your mind. That needle, for instance, pricking your skin and marking it with dye -- is it safe?
Stretch marks may seem unavoidable during pregnancy. After all, up to 90 percent of pregnant women get them. But there are ways to minimize their appearance.
Finding breakouts on your skin might make you feel self-conscious. But do other people really notice them as much as you do?
Advertisement
With diets that are rich in fruits and veggies, many vegetarians seem to be healthier overall than some non-vegetarians. But how much does this lifestyle translate to skin health?
For years, research has attributed birth control with acne-clearing powers. But is clear skin worth the side effects that can come with some oral contraceptives?