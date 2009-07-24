Skin and Your Lifestyle

Skin and lifestyle are very closely related. Learn how your lifestyle can affect your skin at HowStuffWorks.

Pediatricians Group Releases First-Ever Guidelines for Teens and Tattoos
The American Academy of Pediatrics weighs in for the first time on the safety of tattoos and piercings for teenagers.

By Diana Brown

I Got Tattooed With a Protostar … For Science!
A tattoo artist created 18 pieces of art inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope. Our Fw:Thinking host Jonathan Strickland now sports one of them on his back.

By Jonathan Strickland

Disappearing Tattoos for the Commitment Phobes
A startup is developing a nonpermanent tattoo that can be applied with the same technique and equipment that traditional tattoo artists use. You could snag one in 2017.

By Kate Kershner

Blackout Tattoos: Now That's Some Serious Ink
Blackout tattoos were once reserved for things like covering up the name of your short-lived (but very passionate) crush you had inscribed on your body. No longer.

By Jonathan Strickland

Tattoos May Be Good for Your Health
A new study indicates having lots of tats might mean a healthy immune system.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Can you get a staph infection from a tattoo?
Tattoos are often colorful with vivid inks. But a red, oozing staph infection? Talk about your worst nightmare. Can a life-changing experience suddenly turn into a life-threatening one?

By Debra Ronca

Are There Medical Reasons to Get a Tattoo?
Tattoos used to be taboo. But today nearly one in three people has one. And some people are getting them for reasons other than to decorate their bodies.

By Debra Ronca & Sarah Gleim

5 Ways Birth Control Medication Can Affect Your Skin
Birth control prevents pregnancy and can have all kind of effects on your body. But do you know what it can do for your skin?

By Katie Lambert

At a Glance: Tattoos and Skin Health
Body art, such as a tattoo, is a terrific way to express your individuality, but it's permanent, and there are some risks -- especially for your skin.

By John Barrymore & Brion O'Connor

At a Glance: Worrying About Your Skin
Stress can trigger a host of physical ailments, including blemishes on our skin. But there are ways to win the battle against high anxiety.

By John Barrymore & Brion O'Connor

Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Feel Confident in Your Skin
What type of skin you're born with is determined by your DNA, but you still have plenty to say in how you care for it -- and how confident you are in it.

By Sarah Siddons & Brion O'Connor

Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Protect Skin from Pollution
Air and water pollution are a fact of life, and each can have an impact on the health of your skin. However, there are steps you can take to limit the effects on your skin.

By Sarah Siddons & Brion O'Connor

Quick Tips: 5 Best Vitamins for Skin Health
It's natural to approach healthy skin from the outside. But improving skin health from the inside via vitamins could give you the results you want. Do you know the top five to consider?

By Kevin P. Allen

Quick Tips: Top 5 Anti-aging Foods
Maintaining a youthful and healthy body is a quality of life issue. That means that you put good, tasty and beneficial things into your body, and the five items on our list are a great place to start.

By Kevin P. Allen

Tattoos: Fast Facts
Get fast facts on tattoos, and learn how tattoos are created and how they can affect skin.

By John Barrymore

How can I take care of my skin while I'm backpacking?
We expose our skin to the elements on a daily basis. Most people follow a skin care regimen, but what can you do when you have to travel light while backpacking?

By Josh Clark

Is Insect Repellent Bad for Your Skin?
Insect repellents work by spending hours in contact with your skin. Can these chemicals that insects find so repulsive possibly be OK for your skin?

By Jonathan Atteberry

What are parabens?
The contents of modern products, from toothpaste to shampoo, can sometimes make you feel like you need a degree in chemistry to identify them. What do the tongue-twisting parabens listed on the label do?

By Tom Scheve

How to Protect Skin from Pollution
It's common knowledge that sun exposure can damage your skin, but did you know that air and water pollution may cause even more damage than the sun? Here's how you can protect your skin.

By Sarah Siddons

Is exercising good for skin?
Exercise isn't good for just your muscles; it can also give boost the appearance of your skin. But how does a simple workout make your look skin brighter and feel tighter?

By John Barrymore

Are tattoos bad for my skin?
Tattoos, like other types of body art, are a common form of self-expression. If you've ever considered getting one, though, some concerns may have crossed your mind. That needle, for instance, pricking your skin and marking it with dye -- is it safe?

By John Barrymore

Can you prevent stretch marks when pregnant?
Stretch marks may seem unavoidable during pregnancy. After all, up to 90 percent of pregnant women get them. But there are ways to minimize their appearance.

By Sarah Siddons

Do other people notice my blemishes as much as I do?
Finding breakouts on your skin might make you feel self-conscious. But do other people really notice them as much as you do?

By Sarah Siddons

Do vegetarians have better skin?
With diets that are rich in fruits and veggies, many vegetarians seem to be healthier overall than some non-vegetarians. But how much does this lifestyle translate to skin health?

By Sarah Siddons

Does birth control medication affect my skin?
For years, research has attributed birth control with acne-clearing powers. But is clear skin worth the side effects that can come with some oral contraceptives?

By Sarah Siddons