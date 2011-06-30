10 Home Remedies for Sunburn

" " Sunburns are harmful to your skin and can cause a good amount of pain. See these remedies to ease sunburn discomfort and soothe your skin. iStockphoto.com /jcarillet

The sun. People have worshiped it for thousands of years. But only in the last century have people worshiped the sun by baking themselves to a golden tan, which often masks an angry red burn.

If you've overexposed your skin to the sun and end up with a sunburn, these home remedies can make you a bit more comfortable until Mother Nature can heal the burn. Keep in mind, though, that these remedies cannot reverse the very real damage caused by unprotected exposure to the sun's rays.

