Sun Care
Sun care is extremely important for maintaining healthy skin. Learn more about sun care at HowStuffWorks.
How to Shrink Large Pores
5 Things to Know About Tanning Pills
Quick Tips: 5 Ways to Even Out Your Skin Tone
What Does Microneedling Do for Your Skin?
Do antibiotics help with acne?
Quick Tips: How does safflower oil benefit skin?
Pediatricians Group Releases First-Ever Guidelines for Teens and Tattoos
I Got Tattooed With a Protostar … For Science!
Disappearing Tattoos for the Commitment Phobes
Does the lead in lipstick cause cancer?
5 Uses for Toner
Quick Tips: What Makeup Does to Your Skin
5 Popular Anti-aging Supplements
Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Get Rid of Crow's Feet
5 Ways Your Skin Changes as You Age
A Hairy History of Eyebrow Trends
5 Facts to Know About Hair Removal Creams
5 Things You Should Know About Brazilian Wax
Learn More
SPF30 will protect more like SPF 15 if you don't apply as much sunscreen as the experts recommend. And a study showed that most people put on far too little. But what's the right amount anyway?
By Dave Roos
Though sunscreen has protected our skin for decades, scientists still have questions about the intricacies of its photoprotective properties.
Getting ready to spend a day in the sun? Think twice before reaching for last year's sunscreen. Even if the bottle's still full, the lotion doesn't last forever. Don't get burned!
Advertisement
Are you fairer than them all and you just want to look good on the beach?! Read on for these healthy tips!
We've all heard the warnings about excessive sunlight exposure. But many sunscreens wash off with sweat or a day in the pool. Is there a pill to take the place of all that lotion?
I remember when I first learned about spray tanning. I was thrilled. No longer would I need to worry about the rays outside because I could get that glowing tan in a bottle.
By Sara Novak
The sun can do much more damage than simply give you a painful sunburn. Learn some ways to easily minimize sun exposure so you can spend time outdoors safely.
Advertisement
If you've overexposed your skin to the sun and end up with a sunburn, these home remedies can make you a bit more comfortable. See 10 home remedies for sunburns to get started.
Tanning addicts may not shoplift or burglarize homes to subsidize their habit. But is their addiction to UV rays really that different from any other addiction?
Get fast facts on tanning, and find out why that healthy glow is more harmful than healthy.
Most of us know that you should protect yourself from the sun when you go outside. But many outdoor activities, like swimming at the beach or playing sports, can wash off sunscreen. Is it really possible for a sunscreen to be sweat-proof?
Advertisement
A bronzed skin is de rigueur in some circles, but with the risks from sun and tanning bed exposure, what's a health-conscious person to do? How does a spray tan deepen your color, and is it safe?
Are tanning beds more or less safe than the sun? Is a base tan a good way to protect your skin? Before you risk your hide for a bronze glow, demystify what you know about tanning.
Even the most knowledgeable and diligent sunscreen users can come home from a day in the great outdoors with burnt skin in certain places. What spots do we tend to miss when we're slathering ourselves with SPF?
Don't be fooled by clouds. You can get sunburn on sunny days or cloudy days -- and if you're outside all day, one application won't be enough. But if you do end up with a burn, here's how to treat it.
Advertisement
Wearing sunscreen is a well-known way to block UV rays, but it isn't the final word on sun protection anymore. In what other ways can sun-lovers ward off skin damage?
Over-the-counter sunscreens offer some of the best protection available against harmful UV rays. But how long can that protection actually last?
Skin color may be superficial, but the effects of pigment on our overall health can run deep. In what ways can understanding skin pigmentation help keep your body safe?
If you've had sun blisters from a severe sunburn, you know it isn't a pleasant experience. But if you're armed with sunscreen and some common sense, sun blisters are easy to prevent.
Advertisement
Sun exposure is good for you in small doses, but too much can lead to dangerous conditions, such as sun poisoning. How is sun poisoning different from sunburn, and what should you do if you get it?
By Jane McGrath
You may be familiar with pollen, pet and food allergies, but did you know that many people have sun allergies? Sun rash is an allergic reaction to the sun, but what causes it and how can you prevent it?
How do you fake a sun-kissed look without tanning beds and sunless-tanning lotion? Tanning pills are one alternative. Find out how they work -- and if they're safe.
UV radiation has always been the enemy of sun worshippers, but now we know it can harm people indoors, too. What exactly are UV rays, and how do they cause so much damage?
Advertisement
If you've ever experienced a sunburn, chances are it happened at the beach. What is it about the beach that makes us susceptible to sun damage? Is there more to it than the fact that most beach locales are hot?
Although most people slather on the sunscreen at the beach, you might not think that brisk walk through the park is a dangerous thing. But if you don't cover up and protect your skin, the sun's UV rays could still prove harmful.