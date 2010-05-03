Skin Cleansers: Fast Facts

- Almost everyone uses soap at one point or another, but it is not the best cleanser for your face. Although soap helps to remove dirt and grime from your body, it also removes natural oils on your skin, leaving it dry and cracked. Learn more about soap.
- Many people prefer body wash as a scented, lighter alternative to bar soap. Body washes also contain large quantities of petroleum, which helps to prevent dry skin and increase hydration. Learn more about body washes.
- Cleansing creams help to clean and moisturize the face. You can find creams available for various skin types, from oily to very dry. Learn more about cleansing creams.
- If you have excessively dry skin, lipid-free cleansers might be the best choice for you. These soap-free cleansers gently remove dirt while leaving behind an invisible layer of film to seal in moisture. Learn more about lipid-free cleansers.
- Exfoliating scrubs slough off dead surface cells from the skin. To avoid irritating your skin, however, only use them once a week. Learn more about exfoliating scrubs.
