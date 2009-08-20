Health
Skin Care
Skin Cleansing

Skin cleaning promotes good hygiene as well as more youthful looking skin. Learn more about skin cleaning at HowStuffWorks.

Quick Tips: Is It Normal for Your Face to Turn Red After Washing?

How to Wash Your Face with Olive Oil

Quick Tips: Should you wash your face with warm or cold water?

The Best Face Cleansers for Your Skin Type

5 Ingredients to Avoid in Your Face Wash

Are chocolate face masks bad for your skin?

Are at-home microdermabrasion products good for your skin?

Oil Cleansing: Does Castor and Olive Oil Face Wash Really Work?

Quick Tips: Should You Wash Your Face with Bleach?

5 Face Exfoliation Tips

Quick Tips: Does soda cause breakouts?

A DIY Guide to Exfoliating Face Scrubs

5 Things to Know About Pore Strips

What moisturizers are used in body wash?

What animal products are used in skin cleaners?

How Often Should I Exfoliate My Body?

The Best Face Cleansers for Your Skin Type
The best face cleansers are the ones that benefit your skin, whether it's sensitive, oily or dry. Learn how to choose the best face cleanser for your skin

By Diana Kelly

5 Face Exfoliation Tips
When it comes to exfoliating your face, you need to proceed with caution. The skin on your face is sensitive! Try these tips for exfoliating your face

By Amanda MacMillan

Are at-home microdermabrasion products good for your skin?
There are plenty of at-home microdermabrasion products, but do they really work? We'll give you the pros and cons of at-home microdermabrasion products

By Jennifer Cohen

Oil Cleansing: Does Castor and Olive Oil Face Wash Really Work?
Oil cleansing is become a beauty trend. But do castor and olive oil belong in your face wash? We'll help you see if oil cleansing is for you.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Should You Wash Your Face with Bleach?
Washing your face with bleach may be a tempting alternative if you have severe acne. Learn the risks and rewards of washing your face with bleach

By Diana Kelly

5 Ingredients to Avoid in Your Face Wash
With hundreds of face wash options, how do you choose the right one? Skip these face wash ingredients to keep a clear complexion.

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Can You Use Benzoyl Peroxide on Your Face?
Benzoyl peroxide can be an effective way to treat acne, but is it safe to use on your skin? Find out if benzoyl peroxide is right for your skin type.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Caffeine in Skin-Care Products
Caffeine can perk up your skin as much as it can perk up your mind. Learn how caffeine can help your skin.

By Amanda MacMillan

Salicylic Acid: Should It Be in Your Face Wash?
Salicylic acid is found in face washes, wipes and lotions. But is it right for your skin type? See if your face wash should contain salicylic acid.

By Amanda MacMillan

Are chocolate face masks bad for your skin?
Chocolate contains anti-aging antioxidants, but are chocolate face masks good for your skin? Learn about chocolate face masks and how to make one!

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Does soda cause breakouts?
Sugary soda can affect your waistline, but can it cause breakouts? We examine the link between diet and acne and determine which foods cause breakouts

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Is it safe to exfoliate your face every day?
How often should you exfoliate your face? We explain how your skin type and texture affect the amount of times you should exfoliate your face each week

By Abigail Libers

Does honey and lemon juice face wash really work?
Honey-lemon face washes are easy to make and affordable â€“ but do they really help skin? See if honey-lemon face wash can benefit your complexion.

By Jennifer Cohen

Is it bad to use makeup remover wipes to clean your face?
Makeup remover wipes can help wash your face in a pinch, but should you use them everyday? Learn the do's and donts of using makeup remover wipes

By Jennifer Cohen

Should you use a face cleansing brush?
Face cleansing brushes, like Clarisonics, are more popular than ever. But are they worth buying? See if a face cleansing brush will help your skin.

By Jennifer Cohen

Quick Tips: Is It Normal for Your Face to Turn Red After Washing?
Redness on the face is a common problem, but it shouldn't happen every time you wash your face. Find out what causes your face to turn red after washing.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Is it important that your face wash be antibacterial?
Antibacterial face wash (and other products) are more popular than ever, but is antibacterial face wash a good idea? See if it helps or hurts acne.

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Soy: should it be in your face wash?
Soy can be found in a variety of skin care products, but does it help your skin? We examine soy face washes to determine if soy and your skin mix.

By Abigail Libers

Why Petroleum Jelly Is a Great Moisturizer
Petroleum jelly, or Vaseline, can be a cheap and easy way to moisturize your face. Try these creative ways to use petroleum jelly in your skin care routine

By Diana Kelly

How to Wash Your Face with Olive Oil
Washing your face with olive oil is becoming a new trend. We explain why olive oil and an oil-cleansing method may be the best way to wash your face.

By Abigail Libers

Should I Use A Glycolic Face Wash?
Glycolic acid is a popular in ingredient in face washes. See if it helps skin and if you should choose glycolic face wash as part of your skin care routine

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Should you wash your face with warm or cold water?
The water temperature you wash your face with can hurt or harm your skin. See if cold or warm water is the way to go when it comes to washing your face

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Can organic facial cleansers work on acne?
Organic skin care products are more popular than ever, but can they help control acne. See which organic facial cleansers work the best for acne.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: How Can Baking Soda Benefit the Skin On Your Face?
Baking soda has many uses, including skin care. Not only can it exfoliate, it may also help with acne. Follow our tips for using baking soda on your face

By Diana Kelly

How Does Benzoyl Peroxide Work In Skin Cleansers?
Benzoyl peroxide is found in face washes, gels and other acne products. But should it be in your skin cleanser? See how benzoyl peroxide helps your skin

By Diana Kelly