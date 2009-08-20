Skin Cleansing Basics
Redness on the face is a common problem, but it shouldn't happen every time you wash your face. Find out what causes your face to turn red after washing.
Washing your face with olive oil is becoming a new trend. We explain why olive oil and an oil-cleansing method may be the best way to wash your face.
By Abigail Libers
The water temperature you wash your face with can hurt or harm your skin. See if cold or warm water is the way to go when it comes to washing your face
By Diana Kelly
Dry skin can be tricky to cleanse. There are face washes for dry skin, but do they really work? We'll help you perfect your dry skin care routine.
By Jennifer Cohen
Get fast facts on skin cleansers, and learn about the different varieties available so you can choose the best option for your skin.
Your mother was right: The world is a dirty place, full of germs and other icky substances. She was also right to remind you to wash your face every day. But what would happen if you didn't?
By Tom Scheve
Everyone has his or her own cleaning routine. Some prefer baths, while others enjoy a shower; some cleanse once a day, but others may wash infrequently. But is there one way to clean yourself that's better than others?
By Chris Jones
People with oily complexions typically choose water-based cleansers when washing -- it just doesn't make seem right to pile on more oil. But could an oil-based cleanser actually help?
While many people are comfortable using just soap and water to wash their faces, others rely on the use of a washcloth. Do washcloths clean any better? And are there any disadvantages you should be aware of?
Men are from Mars and women are from Venus, right? Does that mean we need two separate face scrubs taking up space in the shower, too?
By Robert Lamb
You might think you know everything there is to know about washing your face, but there are ways to make your routine more effective. What techniques are right for your skin?
If the idea of bathing a squirming, slippery baby sounds intimidating, these tips can help. Learn proper techniques for holding your baby, and discover why tub baths aren't recommended for newborns.
You may use your bath sponge for weeks or months, but during that time it becomes a comfy home for bacteria and mold. How can you tell when it's time to throw the old sponge out?
Using a small towel to scrub your face might seem like a harmless practice, but you could be introducing bacteria onto your skin. Find out how to tell if your washcloth is unsafe.
Bubbles may make baths more fun for children, and a sudsy soak may be just what you need after a stressful day. But bubble baths have some surprising health risks that could have you rethinking bath time.
Natural sea sponges have become popular as the green trend pushes forward. What exactly is a sea sponge, and how is it any different from a regular sponge?
Many people don't realize there are certain techniques for hand washing that will best keep bacteria at bay. Learn why washing them hot water might not do as much good as you think.
Scrubbing hard with a good soap will do more than rid your skin of dirt and oil. But getting that squeaky clean feeling might not be so good for your skin after all.