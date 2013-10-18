The Best Face Cleansers for Your Skin Type

You know better than to hit the hay in the evening without washing your face, right? Most skin-care experts agree that cleansing your face at night is the most important time to do it, but using the right products and a gentle process is also critical to keeping your skin healthy, radiant, and blemish-free.
"Knowing your skin type can help you choose the right skin-care cleanser to enhance your skin's appearance. You can help avoid adverse effects and improve your skin texture by knowing which ingredients to use for your specific skin type," says Joshua Fox, MD, medical director of Advanced Dermatology PC. If you don't do a good job cleansing your skin, then dirt, grime, pollution and day-old makeup can clog your pores and cause your skin to break out. [source: YouBeauty.com]
Read on to get customized tips for every skin type.