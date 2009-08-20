Skin Cleansing Products

Skin cleaning products include everything from soaps to sponges. Learn more about skin cleaning products at HowStuffWorks.

Learn More

The Best Face Cleansers for Your Skin Type
The Best Face Cleansers for Your Skin Type

The best face cleansers are the ones that benefit your skin, whether it's sensitive, oily or dry. Learn how to choose the best face cleanser for your skin

By Diana Kelly

5 Ingredients to Avoid in Your Face Wash
5 Ingredients to Avoid in Your Face Wash

With hundreds of face wash options, how do you choose the right one? Skip these face wash ingredients to keep a clear complexion.

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Caffeine in Skin-Care Products
Quick Tips: Caffeine in Skin-Care Products

Caffeine can perk up your skin as much as it can perk up your mind. Learn how caffeine can help your skin.

By Amanda MacMillan

Advertisement

Salicylic Acid: Should It Be in Your Face Wash?
Salicylic Acid: Should It Be in Your Face Wash?

Salicylic acid is found in face washes, wipes and lotions. But is it right for your skin type? See if your face wash should contain salicylic acid.

By Amanda MacMillan

Are chocolate face masks bad for your skin?
Are chocolate face masks bad for your skin?

Chocolate contains anti-aging antioxidants, but are chocolate face masks good for your skin? Learn about chocolate face masks and how to make one!

By Abigail Libers

Is it bad to use makeup remover wipes to clean your face?
Is it bad to use makeup remover wipes to clean your face?

Makeup remover wipes can help wash your face in a pinch, but should you use them everyday? Learn the do's and donts of using makeup remover wipes

By Jennifer Cohen

Should you use a face cleansing brush?
Should you use a face cleansing brush?

Face cleansing brushes, like Clarisonics, are more popular than ever. But are they worth buying? See if a face cleansing brush will help your skin.

By Jennifer Cohen

Advertisement

Quick Tips: Is it important that your face wash be antibacterial?
Quick Tips: Is it important that your face wash be antibacterial?

Antibacterial face wash (and other products) are more popular than ever, but is antibacterial face wash a good idea? See if it helps or hurts acne.

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Soy: should it be in your face wash?
Quick Tips: Soy: should it be in your face wash?

Soy can be found in a variety of skin care products, but does it help your skin? We examine soy face washes to determine if soy and your skin mix.

By Abigail Libers

Why Petroleum Jelly Is a Great Moisturizer
Why Petroleum Jelly Is a Great Moisturizer

Petroleum jelly, or Vaseline, can be a cheap and easy way to moisturize your face. Try these creative ways to use petroleum jelly in your skin care routine

By Diana Kelly

Should I Use A Glycolic Face Wash?
Should I Use A Glycolic Face Wash?

Glycolic acid is a popular in ingredient in face washes. See if it helps skin and if you should choose glycolic face wash as part of your skin care routine

By Diana Kelly

Advertisement

Quick Tips: Can organic facial cleansers work on acne?
Quick Tips: Can organic facial cleansers work on acne?

Organic skin care products are more popular than ever, but can they help control acne. See which organic facial cleansers work the best for acne.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: How Can Baking Soda Benefit the Skin On Your Face?
Quick Tips: How Can Baking Soda Benefit the Skin On Your Face?

Baking soda has many uses, including skin care. Not only can it exfoliate, it may also help with acne. Follow our tips for using baking soda on your face

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: How important is organic face wash?
Quick Tips: How important is organic face wash?

Organic face wash and other skin care products may eliminate ingredients that irritate or hurt your skin. But is organic face wash worth it?

By Jennifer Cohen

Natural Skin Care: 5 Important Herbs in Face Wash
Natural Skin Care: 5 Important Herbs in Face Wash

If you love natural skin care products, these herbs â€“ lavender, calendula, witch hazel, neem oil and feverfew â€“ can help you get glowing skin.

By Amanda MacMillan

Advertisement

How to Make a Homemade Face Mask
How to Make a Homemade Face Mask

Homemade face masks can exfoliate, cleanse and moisturize your skin. Follow our tips for making simple and safe homemade face masks.

By Jennifer Cohen

Quick Tips: pH-Balanced Skin Cleansers
Quick Tips: pH-Balanced Skin Cleansers

Learn all that you need to know about using the proper pH balanced skin cleanser and get the skin cleanser with the right pH balance for your skin.

By Jennifer Sellers

Quick Tips: Natural Sea Sponges and Your Skin
Quick Tips: Natural Sea Sponges and Your Skin

While the debate might seem to be between natural and synthetic sponges, the real question is what your preference is, and whether your skin type is sponge-friendly.

By Sarah Siddons & Brion O'Connor

What makes one skin cleanser better than another?
What makes one skin cleanser better than another?

If you've ever taken a trip down the cosmetics aisle, the intimidating number of different skin cleansers may have scared you away. Is it really possible to choose an optimal cleanser?

By Jessika Toothman

Advertisement

What's the most allergenic ingredient in skin cleansers?
What's the most allergenic ingredient in skin cleansers?

If your skin becomes red, itchy and swollen after using a skin cleanser, you may be having an allergic reaction. What ingredients cause such a reaction, and how can you avoid them?

By Martha Barksdale

Image Gallery: Unusual Skin Care Ingredients
Image Gallery: Unusual Skin Care Ingredients

Do you know what unusual skin care ingredients might be in your beauty products? See this gallery for unusual skin care ingredient pictures.

Why is cocamidopropyl betaine in skin cleansers?
Why is cocamidopropyl betaine in skin cleansers?

You may have noticed that "cocamidopropyl betaine" keeps popping up on the labels of your skin care products. But what exactly does this cleanser ingredient do?

By Sarah Siddons

Non-comedogenic Skin Cleanser Basics
Non-comedogenic Skin Cleanser Basics

The term "noncomedogenic" is usually one of many words you might see listed on the packaging of skin care products these days. But what's so special about it that it can keep your skin from breaking out?

By Sarah Siddons

Advertisement

No-rinse Facial Cleansers
No-rinse Facial Cleansers

No-rinse facial cleansers might save you a little time in your daily skin care routine if you're on the go. But are they any different from regular facial cleansers?

By Amy Bassett

Organic Skin Cleansing Products
Organic Skin Cleansing Products

With the green movement coming into full swing over the past few years, there's been a big increase in skin care products being marketed as "organic." What exactly is in these products, and are they any better for you than traditional ones?

By Sarah Siddons