Skin Cleansing Products
Skin cleaning products include everything from soaps to sponges. Learn more about skin cleaning products at HowStuffWorks.
Quick Tips: Is It Normal for Your Face to Turn Red After Washing?
How to Wash Your Face with Olive Oil
Quick Tips: Should you wash your face with warm or cold water?
Are at-home microdermabrasion products good for your skin?
Oil Cleansing: Does Castor and Olive Oil Face Wash Really Work?
Quick Tips: Should You Wash Your Face with Bleach?
Quick Tips: Does soda cause breakouts?
A DIY Guide to Exfoliating Face Scrubs
Can I damage my skin by scrubbing too hard?
The best face cleansers are the ones that benefit your skin, whether it's sensitive, oily or dry. Learn how to choose the best face cleanser for your skin
By Diana Kelly
With hundreds of face wash options, how do you choose the right one? Skip these face wash ingredients to keep a clear complexion.
By Abigail Libers
Caffeine can perk up your skin as much as it can perk up your mind. Learn how caffeine can help your skin.
Salicylic acid is found in face washes, wipes and lotions. But is it right for your skin type? See if your face wash should contain salicylic acid.
Chocolate contains anti-aging antioxidants, but are chocolate face masks good for your skin? Learn about chocolate face masks and how to make one!
By Abigail Libers
Makeup remover wipes can help wash your face in a pinch, but should you use them everyday? Learn the do's and donts of using makeup remover wipes
By Jennifer Cohen
Face cleansing brushes, like Clarisonics, are more popular than ever. But are they worth buying? See if a face cleansing brush will help your skin.
By Jennifer Cohen
Antibacterial face wash (and other products) are more popular than ever, but is antibacterial face wash a good idea? See if it helps or hurts acne.
By Abigail Libers
Soy can be found in a variety of skin care products, but does it help your skin? We examine soy face washes to determine if soy and your skin mix.
By Abigail Libers
Petroleum jelly, or Vaseline, can be a cheap and easy way to moisturize your face. Try these creative ways to use petroleum jelly in your skin care routine
By Diana Kelly
Glycolic acid is a popular in ingredient in face washes. See if it helps skin and if you should choose glycolic face wash as part of your skin care routine
By Diana Kelly
Organic skin care products are more popular than ever, but can they help control acne. See which organic facial cleansers work the best for acne.
Baking soda has many uses, including skin care. Not only can it exfoliate, it may also help with acne. Follow our tips for using baking soda on your face
By Diana Kelly
Organic face wash and other skin care products may eliminate ingredients that irritate or hurt your skin. But is organic face wash worth it?
By Jennifer Cohen
If you love natural skin care products, these herbs â€“ lavender, calendula, witch hazel, neem oil and feverfew â€“ can help you get glowing skin.
Homemade face masks can exfoliate, cleanse and moisturize your skin. Follow our tips for making simple and safe homemade face masks.
By Jennifer Cohen
Learn all that you need to know about using the proper pH balanced skin cleanser and get the skin cleanser with the right pH balance for your skin.
While the debate might seem to be between natural and synthetic sponges, the real question is what your preference is, and whether your skin type is sponge-friendly.
If you've ever taken a trip down the cosmetics aisle, the intimidating number of different skin cleansers may have scared you away. Is it really possible to choose an optimal cleanser?
If your skin becomes red, itchy and swollen after using a skin cleanser, you may be having an allergic reaction. What ingredients cause such a reaction, and how can you avoid them?
Do you know what unusual skin care ingredients might be in your beauty products? See this gallery for unusual skin care ingredient pictures.
You may have noticed that "cocamidopropyl betaine" keeps popping up on the labels of your skin care products. But what exactly does this cleanser ingredient do?
The term "noncomedogenic" is usually one of many words you might see listed on the packaging of skin care products these days. But what's so special about it that it can keep your skin from breaking out?
No-rinse facial cleansers might save you a little time in your daily skin care routine if you're on the go. But are they any different from regular facial cleansers?
By Amy Bassett
With the green movement coming into full swing over the past few years, there's been a big increase in skin care products being marketed as "organic." What exactly is in these products, and are they any better for you than traditional ones?