5 Ways to Care for Your Hands Every Day

Like your face, your hands function as bridges to the world. You shake hands when you meet or greet someone for the first time and when you seal a deal. Your hands express your affection to those you love. They soothe sad children and those suffering from illness. Maybe you "talk" with yours. In any case, whenever you're interacting with others, your hands will probably spend some time in the spotlight.

The problem is that your hands are also essential tools. You use them for complex maneuvers and lowly chores.

And everyone is always telling you the importance of washing your hands. In the course of a day, your hands are exposed to all sorts of germs, dirt, harsh substances, sunlight and more. To make matters worse, the frequent washing that's designed to keep your hands sanitary also can keep them dry, cracked and wrinkled.

If neglected, your hands' skin may end up needing medical help. That said, your fingernails (and your spirits) might benefit from a professional manicure now and then.

Taking good care of your hands doesn't have to be a major production. There are things you can do every day to help your hands look and feel good. Develop a good routine and give your hands a helping hand.