Health
Skin Care
Daily Skin Care

Daily Skin Care

Daily skin care helps promote good hygiene. Learn more about daily skin care at HowStuffWorks.

What Is Micellar Water and Should You Try It?

What Is Micellar Water and Should You Try It?

5 Ways to Care for Your Hands Every Day

5 Ways to Care for Your Hands Every Day

5 Ways to Take Care of Your Feet Every Day

5 Ways to Take Care of Your Feet Every Day

20 Amazingly Practical Uses for Petroleum Jelly

20 Amazingly Practical Uses for Petroleum Jelly

Morning vs. Evening Showers: Discuss

Morning vs. Evening Showers: Discuss

Top 10 Breakfasts for Beautiful Skin

Top 10 Breakfasts for Beautiful Skin

10 Daily Skin Care Essentials

FIND OUT MORE

Skin Care: Fast Facts

FIND OUT MORE

What Is Micellar Water and Should You Try It?

FIND OUT MORE

Is a daily shower too much for your skin?

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

20 Amazingly Practical Uses for Petroleum Jelly
20 Amazingly Practical Uses for Petroleum Jelly

The recipe for petroleum jelly hasn't really changed in more than 150 years. This wonder product can do lots more than just soothe chapped lips and skin.

By Alia Hoyt

What Is Micellar Water and Should You Try It?
What Is Micellar Water and Should You Try It?

This trendy facial product was well-kept secret among the French. But now it's taken the international market by storm. So what in the heck is it?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Morning vs. Evening Showers: Discuss
Morning vs. Evening Showers: Discuss

Are you morning or an evening person? Showerwise, that is. Experts and ordinary Joes weigh in on which is better.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Top 10 Breakfasts for Beautiful Skin
Top 10 Breakfasts for Beautiful Skin

Breakfasts foods can be great for your skin. They're delicious and rich in wrinkle-fighting nutrients. Whip up these AM foods for healthy skin.

By Amanda MacMillan

How to Prevent Wrinkles on Your Face
How to Prevent Wrinkles on Your Face

Look younger and prevent wrinkles on your face with our anti-aging tips and tricks. Our experts' advice will help you prevent wrinkles on your face.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: What's the best climate for skin?
Quick Tips: What's the best climate for skin?

Your climate can make or break healthy skin. So is hot and humid better than cold and dry? See which climate is the best for healthy skin.

By Abigail Libers

The Best and Worst Weather For Your Face
The Best and Worst Weather For Your Face

Dry air can dry out your skin and humid weather may make it oily. Find out which weather is best for your face and your skin in general.

By Amanda MacMillan

Advertisement

Quick Tips: Will eating salmon make my skin look healthier?
Quick Tips: Will eating salmon make my skin look healthier?

Certain foods can be good for your skin, and salmon is one of them. See how salmon, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, can benefit your skin.

By Amanda MacMillan

5 Food Mistakes That Hurt Your Skin
5 Food Mistakes That Hurt Your Skin

Is there a diet for healthy skin? Maybe not, but these food mistakes affect your skin â€“ for better or for worse. We give you tips for a healthy skin diet.

By Jennifer Cohen

Quick Tips: Do skin-firming lotions really work?
Quick Tips: Do skin-firming lotions really work?

Anti-aging creams line pharmacy shelves, but can these skin-firming lotions get rid of wrinkles and cellulite? We put skin-firming lotions to the test

By Jennifer Cohen

Top 5 Sun Hats to Protect Your Face
Top 5 Sun Hats to Protect Your Face

These five sun hats will protect your skin from sunburn and damage. See which hat fits your personal style and provides important sun protection.

By Abigail Libers

Advertisement

Are Oral Acne Medications Good For Your Skin And Overall Health?
Are Oral Acne Medications Good For Your Skin And Overall Health?

Oral acne medications are just one way to treat breakouts. But are they safe? See if antibiotics, birth control and other treatments are right for you.

By Diana Kelly

What can I do daily to reduce dark circles under my eyes?
What can I do daily to reduce dark circles under my eyes?

Dark circles, or bags, under the eyes are a common, yet hard-to-treat skin care problem. Get home remedies and treatment ideas for dark circles.

By Jennifer Cohen

Quick Tips: Will eating fish improve my skin?
Quick Tips: Will eating fish improve my skin?

Fish, especially salmon, include omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial to skin. We explain why eating fish can give you a glowing complexion.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Why is mud from the Dead Sea so good for your skin?
Quick Tips: Why is mud from the Dead Sea so good for your skin?

Mud from the Dead Sea is proven to have big benefits for your skin. See what the vitamin-packed mud can do for your complexion.

By Jennifer Cohen

Advertisement

Will bangs make my forehead break out?
Will bangs make my forehead break out?

Bangs may be a popular hair trend, but do they cause acne on your forehead? We'll set the record straight and give you tips for getting rid of acne.

By Jennifer Cohen

Quick Tips: Will eating avocado really make my skin glow?
Quick Tips: Will eating avocado really make my skin glow?

Bring on the guacamole! The healthy fats in avocados make them one of the best foods for your skin. Here's why avocados give you softer skin instantly

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Why do I break out after I get my eyebrows waxed?
Quick Tips: Why do I break out after I get my eyebrows waxed?

If you have acne-prone skin, you never know what will make you break out. Eyebrow waxing and eyebrow threading may cause unwanted pimples. Find out why!

By Amanda MacMillan

Can Eating Organic Help With the Appearance of Your Skin?
Can Eating Organic Help With the Appearance of Your Skin?

If eating organic can make you healthier; does that mean that eating organic will make your skin healthier? Follow our skin nutrition rules.

By Amanda MacMillan

Advertisement

Quick Tips: Is it bad to sweat with makeup on?
Quick Tips: Is it bad to sweat with makeup on?

We all know that sweat and acne can go hand-in-hand. So is sweating with makeup on a cause of breakouts? We spill the details on sweating and skin care.

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Can the sun cure acne?
Quick Tips: Can the sun cure acne?

We're always looking for home remedies for acne. But can a day in the sun cure your breakouts? We talk to dermatologists to see if the sun can cure acne.

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Should I apply my makeup before I style my hair?
Quick Tips: Should I apply my makeup before I style my hair?

Which do you do first: hair or makeup? We share expert tips for the order in which you should do your beauty routine to get the best hair and makeup.

By Jennifer Cohen

Quick Tips: Can carrying an umbrella protect your skin?
Quick Tips: Can carrying an umbrella protect your skin?

Ladies once carried parasols, or decorative umbrellas, to protect their skin from the sun. Do umbrellas still provide the skin protection they once did?

By Abigail Libers

Advertisement

Quick Tips: Does touching your face cause acne breakouts?
Quick Tips: Does touching your face cause acne breakouts?

Trying to prevent acne? We debunk this old wives' tale to explain why touching your face may (or may not) cause acne and troublesome breakouts.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Does vegetarianism improve your skin?
Quick Tips: Does vegetarianism improve your skin?

There are certain foods that promote healthy skin, but does cutting out meat give you a glowing complexion? See if vegetarian diets help build healthy skin

By Abigail Libers