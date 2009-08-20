Daily Skin Care Regimen
Daily skin care regimens often help maintain one's youthful glow. Learn more about daily skin care regimens at HowStuffWorks.
Learn More
This trendy facial product was well-kept secret among the French. But now it's taken the international market by storm. So what in the heck is it?
Your hands are one of the first things that people notice about you. The problem is that you use your hands to do so much, and it's easy to spot the wear and tear. Here are a few tips designed to help you care for them.
Your feet are usually the last things on your mind -- until they start throbbing, that is. Contrary to popular belief, these oft-neglected body parts need lots of care. Here are some tips to get you started.
Advertisement
No matter what type of skin you have, summertime is the right time to pay close attention to skin care. Whether your skin is oily, dry or normal, the higher intensity of the sun's rays calls for the right kind of protection.
As summer drifts into winter and the months get colder, do you feel your skin tightening up? Caring for your skin in the winter can be more important than you think, and there's more than one way to keep Jack Frost from making you dry and itchy.
Although we usually think of it as a difficult high school problem, oily skin can affect people of all ages. If you take the right steps, however, it's possible to cleanse excess oil and maintain a glowing tone.
Scrubbing away excess dirt and oil is a part of any healthy skin care regimen, but cleansers and moisturizers can irritate sensitive skin. With a little research, though, you can take the right steps and find better products.
Advertisement
Most people experience foot problems during their lives, but good foot skin care can prevent many of these problems and even contribute to your overall health. Learn how you can put your best foot forward.
Millions of Americans have dry skin, but with so many cleansers, lotions and creams on the market, developing a daily dry skin care regimen can be overwhelming.
Stressed-out skin can be attributed to a specific reason. Learn more about what causes the skin to become stressed out in this article.