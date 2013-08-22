The Best and Worst Weather For Your Face

You've probably noticed that your face feels and looks different depending on the weather outside. You may even need a different skin-care routine at different times of the year. Temperature, sun exposure, humidity, and wind can all affect your skin's health and wellness, along with the products you use and the way you care for it.
But don't start planning your next move based on the climate in your city. Each type of environment has its own pros and cons, says San Diego-based dermatologist Jeffrey Benabio, MD, a physician with Kaiser Permanente -- and no matter where you live, there's almost always a way to live harmoniously with the weather outside.
"Most people should be changing out their products depending on the time of year or the weather outside," says Benabio. "For example, you might use a light lotion in the summertime, but you may need a thicker cream or even an ointment during the winter."
Skin is affected so much by the weather because it is, literally, the body's first line of defense against the elements. It acts as a permeable barrier, letting in beneficial moisture and nutrients while keeping the bad stuff out. But for the barrier to function properly, the skin needs to maintain the correct levels of moisture and natural oils. When the air outside is dry, it can also cause the skin to become dry; just as when the air is humid, it can add temporary moisture to the skin.
Luckily, there are simple things you can do to get glowing skin in every climate.
