Daily Skin Care Tips
Daily skin care tips often include product recommendations and regimen suggestions. Learn more about daily skin care tips at HowStuffWorks.
The recipe for petroleum jelly hasn't really changed in more than 150 years. This wonder product can do lots more than just soothe chapped lips and skin.
By Alia Hoyt
Are you morning or an evening person? Showerwise, that is. Experts and ordinary Joes weigh in on which is better.
By Alia Hoyt
Breakfasts foods can be great for your skin. They're delicious and rich in wrinkle-fighting nutrients. Whip up these AM foods for healthy skin.
Look younger and prevent wrinkles on your face with our anti-aging tips and tricks. Our experts' advice will help you prevent wrinkles on your face.
By Diana Kelly
Your climate can make or break healthy skin. So is hot and humid better than cold and dry? See which climate is the best for healthy skin.
By Abigail Libers
Dry air can dry out your skin and humid weather may make it oily. Find out which weather is best for your face and your skin in general.
Certain foods can be good for your skin, and salmon is one of them. See how salmon, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, can benefit your skin.
Anti-aging creams line pharmacy shelves, but can these skin-firming lotions get rid of wrinkles and cellulite? We put skin-firming lotions to the test
By Jennifer Cohen
These five sun hats will protect your skin from sunburn and damage. See which hat fits your personal style and provides important sun protection.
By Abigail Libers
Dark circles, or bags, under the eyes are a common, yet hard-to-treat skin care problem. Get home remedies and treatment ideas for dark circles.
By Jennifer Cohen
Fish, especially salmon, include omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial to skin. We explain why eating fish can give you a glowing complexion.
By Diana Kelly
Mud from the Dead Sea is proven to have big benefits for your skin. See what the vitamin-packed mud can do for your complexion.
By Jennifer Cohen
Bangs may be a popular hair trend, but do they cause acne on your forehead? We'll set the record straight and give you tips for getting rid of acne.
By Jennifer Cohen
Bring on the guacamole! The healthy fats in avocados make them one of the best foods for your skin. Here's why avocados give you softer skin instantly
By Abigail Libers
If you have acne-prone skin, you never know what will make you break out. Eyebrow waxing and eyebrow threading may cause unwanted pimples. Find out why!
If eating organic can make you healthier; does that mean that eating organic will make your skin healthier? Follow our skin nutrition rules.
We all know that sweat and acne can go hand-in-hand. So is sweating with makeup on a cause of breakouts? We spill the details on sweating and skin care.
We're always looking for home remedies for acne. But can a day in the sun cure your breakouts? We talk to dermatologists to see if the sun can cure acne.
By Abigail Libers
Which do you do first: hair or makeup? We share expert tips for the order in which you should do your beauty routine to get the best hair and makeup.
By Jennifer Cohen
Ladies once carried parasols, or decorative umbrellas, to protect their skin from the sun. Do umbrellas still provide the skin protection they once did?
By Abigail Libers
Trying to prevent acne? We debunk this old wives' tale to explain why touching your face may (or may not) cause acne and troublesome breakouts.
By Diana Kelly
There are certain foods that promote healthy skin, but does cutting out meat give you a glowing complexion? See if vegetarian diets help build healthy skin
By Abigail Libers
Exfoliating removes dead skin cells, giving you fresh, glowing skin. But exfoliating your face can be tricky â€“ learn how and which exfoliators to use.
Want to know some professional grade tips on how to take care of your skin daily? Learn what proper daily skin care entails by reading on.
Get fast facts on skin care and the many different factors that can affect skin's health and appearance, and learn what to include in your daily skincare routine.