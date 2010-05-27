How to Make Hair Products

" " Pamper yourself and save some money by making your own hair care products. Creatas Images/ Thinkstock

Tired of spending m­oney on cosmetic products that just aren't quite right? Interested in personal products made from natural ingredients? Looking for a new way to pamper yourself?

Treat your hair to some special care and save money at the same time with these easy recipes for shampoos, conditioners, bleaches and dressings.

You can even treat dandruff with one of the recipes. All of these products use ingredients you can find in your local pharmacy and grocery store. See the next page to get started.