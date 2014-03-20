Styling Products

Hair styling products are a daily essential for most people. Get tips and learn about different styling products.

Learn More

How Often Should You Replace Your Hairbrush?
How Often Should You Replace Your Hairbrush?

When was the last time you cleaned your hairbrush? Or bought a new one? Maybe it's time.

By Sharise Cunningham

Many Hair Care Products for Black Women Contain Hormone Disrupters
Many Hair Care Products for Black Women Contain Hormone Disrupters

A new study found that black women are exposed to hazardous chemicals in the hair care products they use — often unknowingly.

By Alia Hoyt

Making Your Own Hair Gel is So Easy
Making Your Own Hair Gel is So Easy

Why shell out the dollars, and the resources, for a product that you can make from home? Learn more about making your own hair gel is so easy.

By Elizabeth Seward

Advertisement

Use Vegetable Oil to Condition Your Hair
Use Vegetable Oil to Condition Your Hair

Screw the Pantene. Give your hair a green sheen

By Brian Merchant

5 Ways to Care for Your Hair with Bathroom Items
5 Ways to Care for Your Hair with Bathroom Items

We all know to brush our teeth with toothpaste and rinse our mouths with mouthwash, but it's time to mix up the morning bathroom routine and put these items in your hair.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd. & Samantha Stallard

How to Make Hair Products
How to Make Hair Products

It isn't too hard to make hair products -- great if you are adventurous or on a budget. See how to make hair products, from shampoos to styling aids.

By Editors of Consumer Guide

Hair Care Tips
Hair Care Tips

Fortunately, no one needs a salon or expensive products to have hair that looks healthy and stylish. With the right techniques, it can be among your most attractive features. Read our hair-care tips.

By Editors of Consumer Guide