5 Differences Between Adult and Baby Skin

Babies and adults differ in lots of ways that are easy to notice. For a baby, talking, eating and the blue bunnies on the wallpaper are all new. Everything is new.

Did you know that a baby's skin is different than an adult's? A baby's paper cut will heal faster than yours because a little one's skin is a growing, healing machine. It all has to do with the skin's structure, which changes dramatically as we age from 9 weeks to 90 years.

Despite those changes, we need our skin to perform the same jobs beginning at birth and continuing into adulthood, from controlling body temperature to protecting us from the sun.

Read on to learn where a baby's skin does a mature job and where it needs a little help.