Skin Types

From oily to dry, sensitive to normal, skin types vary greatly from person to person. Learn more about skin types at HowStuffWorks.

How Can Skin Be Oily Yet Dry?
Combination skin can be oily in some areas by dry in others, making moisturizing and cleansing a problem. Learn how to treat combination skin.

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: Are petroleum-based face creams good for sensitive skin?
Petroleum-based moisturizers are safe to use and inexpensive. But is it good for sensitive skins? Learn the pros and cons of petroleum-based moisturizers.

By Diana Kelly

What is The Difference Between the Skin On Your Face and Your Body?
Skin on your face and skin on your body are very different. Learn how they vary and the best ways to get healthy skin on your face and your body

By Diana Kelly

5 Common Causes of Skin Irritations on the Face
Skin irritations on your face, like rashes and welts, can be embarrassing. Learn the usual causes of skin irritations and how to get rid of them quickly

By Jennifer Cohen

5 Things to Know About Thin Skin
Bruise easily? You may have thin skin â€“ a common problem associated with aging. Learn what causes thin skin and how to prevent it.

By Jennifer Sellers

Skin Type Image Gallery
How much do you know about skin types? Do you know yours? Scroll through these photos to learn about skin types.

By Jessika Toothman

5 Differences Between Adult and Baby Skin
Is your bottom smoother than a baby's? We didn't think so. Are you suffering from diaper rash? We hope not. So why is the skin of these pint-sized humans so different from mine and yours? We'll give you five reasons.

By Susan L. Nasr

Oily Skin Overview
Oily skin is prone to acne and tends to have a constant sheen. Although you can't shrink your pores or prevent your skin from secreting oil, there are ways you can control your oily skin.

By Elizabeth Whitmore

Sensitive Skin Overview
If your skin gets easily flushed, itchy or irritated, you may have sensitive skin, but what causes this sensitivity, and how can you treat it?

By Sarah Jourdain

How to Determine Your Skin Type
Understanding your skin type is the first step toward a regimen that will result in a glowing complexion. What signs will tell you if you're oily, dry or a combination of both?

By Sarah Siddons

Baby Skin Information
Contrary to TV commercials that depict them as perpetually soft and smooth, babies can have several skin issues in their first few months of life. But which ones really need treatment?

By Mary Salisbury

Combination Skin Overview
Having combination skin can mean constantly fighting with different areas of your face that don't respond to same type of care. What can help bring this skin back into balance?

By Matteson Cade

Dry Skin Overview
Dry skin can be itchy, uncomfortable and sometimes painful, but you can make it a thing of the past by understanding what causes it and how to prevent it.

By Elizabeth Whitmore

Mature Skin Overview
As you age, your skin doesn't just wrinkle — it sags, develops age spots, bruises easily and becomes more prone to certain diseases. So how can you slow the clock and fight the signs of aging?

By Sarah Rutland

What's your skin type?
Do you know your skin type? Take an in depth look into your skin and find out why it is important to understand the type of skin that you have.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Black Skin Care
People with dark skin have many benefits but there are some hidden dangers that lurk on the darker side. Learn more about safe skin tips in this article.

By Tamar Nordenburg

Tips for Hispanic Skin
A person's ethnicity can effect how they treat and maintain there skin. Take a look at what you can do to keep your skin healthy with the tips inside this article.

By Tamar Nordenburg

TLC Is Key for Your Middle Eastern or Asian Skin
Skin types are different in many ways and should be treated according to their characteristics. Find out more about your skin type and what you can do to keep it healthy.

By Tamar Nordenburg