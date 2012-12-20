5 Things to Know About Thin Skin

The journey of skin is an interesting one. It goes from baby soft to acne-prone to loose and saggy -- all in the course of a life. One stage it goes through during this evolution is thinning. The skin around the eyes (you know, that area where the wrinkles are starting to multiply) is especially prone to thinness.

Generally, skin thins because of a series of changes in its structure, including the breakdown of collagen, a protein in the dermis that gives skin its plumpness and elasticity. However, the process can be caused by other factors as well. On the following pages, we'll explore the causes and potential treatments of thin skin. Keep reading to learn more.