Skin Type Image Gallery

" " iStockphoto.com/Justin Paget Sometimes when people believe they have naturally sensitive skin, it’s actually because they use too many facial products -- or the wrong products. Plus, some skin care products that are labeled as good for sensitive skin really aren’t.

" " flashfilm/Digital Vision/Getty Images After you wash your face, if your skin feels taut, you probably have dry skin. It may also feel taut when you wake up in the morning. You can help verify the theory by briefly putting a piece of tape on your forehead. If it comes off covered in little flakes of skin, that’s a good sign that your skin is dry.

" " Stockbyte/ThinkStock If your face feels oily to the touch before you wash your face in the morning or after a long day, your skin type is probably, well, oily. If you want further confirmation, check out the screen of your cellphone after a long call. Got lots of smudges from making contact with your cheek? That’s a strong sign your skin is on the oily side.

" " Hemera/ThinkStock Oily skin can also be acne-prone. But acne can also be attributed to a number of other factors, including genetics, large pores, hormones or super-sensitive skin.

" " iStockphoto.com/Ryerson Clark Choose facial the right facial products for your skin type. If you have dry skin, for example, you’ll want non-clogging moisturizers with ingredients like olive or grape-seed oil. For oilier skin, you’ll want to avoid harsh cleansers. Your skin might feel fresh and clean right afterward, but once you’ve stripped away all the oil, your skin will respond by making even more of it.

" " IT Stock/Polka Dot/Thinkstock Some people’s faces have one type of skin, from ear to ear and forehead to chin. Others have combination skin. The so-called T-zone is a common configuration of combination skin, with an oily forehead, nose and chin, but dry cheeks. If that describes your face, wash the T-zone, but spare the non-oily portions of your face most of the time.