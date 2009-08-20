5 Tips for Maintaining Healthy Lips

Lips take a lot of abuse, but they lack the protection that the rest of our skin enjoys. They have no oil or sweat glands, and they're constantly exposed to irritants: the tip of the tongue, our food and drinks, environmental pollutants, the weather -- the list goes on and on.
Our mouths need just as much care as the rest of our skin -- if not more -- but despite everything they do for us, our lips are often overlooked or downright neglected. Keep reading to find out how to fight off some of the most common lip problems and put forth a perfect pout. Men, don't stop reading now -- this article's for you, too!
