Lip care is often overlooked even though it's very important. Visit HowStuffWorks to find tons of articles on lip care.
Topics to Explore:
Millennials are crazy about lip fillers, and it seems we have Kylie Jenner to thank.
In addition to drinking plenty of water, olive oil is one of the simplest natural remedies to ensure that your lips stay properly hydrated and smooth.
While kissing can provide a host of health benefits, there can be some dangers lurking in these intimate moments.
By Josh Clark & Brion O'Connor
Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus, which is believed to lie dormant iÂn certain nerve cells of the body until it is activated by stress, anxiety, a cold, or excessive exposure to the sun. Scroll through these photos to learn how to get rid of cold sores.
Chances are, if you develop a yellow crusty sore on your lip or around your mouth, you have a fever blister. What caused it, and how should you treat it?
As you age, you notice an increasing amount of wrinkles and lip lines. These could have formed from years of sun damage, smoking or simply because of aging. Fortunately, the "crow's feet" of the lips can be improved with several choice procedures.
Now that summer is here, skin protection is of the utmost importance. But as you slapon your favorite sunblock, don't forget the small areas. And if you do get a burn on your lip, use these five tips to treat it.
Lips don't have oil and sweat glands, so it's up to you to protect them. What are 10 things you can do to battle dry lips?
Get fast facts on dry lips, and learn about what causes dry lips and how to treat them.
Lip lines are a dead giveaway that you're not really 29. So if youÃ¢â‚¬â„¢d like to keep fooling people for a few more years, how do you get rid of them?
By Gina Fisher
Lips are the most sensual part of the body that's out there for all the world to see. And while some celebrity lips are admired for a while, others become icons. What are five of the most famous sets?
For some folks, a little color and gloss isn't enough to get the desired pout. What is lip augmentation, and can it go wrong?
People like to kiss and to be kissed, but can too much kissing hurt your lips? Let the field experiments begin!
By Josh Clark
Cold sores are annoying and Alzheimer's disease is a devastating and fatal condition. It might surprise you to learn that these two seemingly disparate conditions are linked.
By Josh Clark
Your lip stings and tingles and you feel a little feverish. Oh, no -- you know what's coming next. Cold sores, or fever blisters, can be painful and unsightly, not to mention embarrassing. So, what can you do when you get one?
The fact that you know they're coming doesn't make the onset of fever blisters any more inconvenient or disgusting. How do you get rid of them quickly?
Once summer hits, many of us want to be outside all the time. Unfortunately, all that sun exposure has consequences: sunburns and the sun blisters that accompany them. How do you treat them so you can go back outside?
Olive oil is a key ingredient in many products used to moisturize your lips. But can using the olive oil in your pantry give you the same hydrating effect?
By Gina Fisher
Using products with sun protection can help your skin avoid damage from harmful ultraviolet rays. But is that enough to keep your lips safe, or do they need extra protection?
It seems natural to moisturize your dry lips by licking them. Unfortunately, nothing will strip moisture from your lips faster. Luckily, there are some all-natural ways to keep lips moist.
By Josh Clark
Dry lips are a normal part of life, but when chapping gets especially bad, already weak lips crack, opening themselves up to bacterial or fungal infection. What are five ways to avoid or treat painful lips?
Your lips take a lot of abuse, but they lack the protection that the rest of your skin enjoys. They need a lot of care, but lips are often overlooked or downright neglected. What can you do to keep your pout as perfect as possible?
Usually, dry lips signal a loss of moisture because of exposure to the elements. Could severe dryness point to a more serious health problem?
Touch receptors in your lips allow them to feel many kinds of sensations, but those receptors are located all over the body. How is your lip sensitivity different?
By Gina Fisher
It's true that eating certain types of foods can benefit your skin, including your lips. Are there any foods that have negative effects on your lips?