Getting Rid of Cold Sores Image Gallery

At a Glance: Fever Blister Treatment

5 Famous Pairs of Lips

What's Up With the Millennial Pout?

Quick Tips: Olive Oil and Your Lips

Side Effects of Kissing Too Much

Are dry lips a sign of a major health problem?

How to Treat Sun Blisters on Lips

5 Tips for Maintaining Healthy Lips

Can too much kissing damage your lips?

What's Up With the Millennial Pout?

Millennials are crazy about lip fillers, and it seems we have Kylie Jenner to thank.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Quick Tips: Olive Oil and Your Lips

In addition to drinking plenty of water, olive oil is one of the simplest natural remedies to ensure that your lips stay properly hydrated and smooth.

By Gina Fisher & Brion O'Connor

Side Effects of Kissing Too Much

While kissing can provide a host of health benefits, there can be some dangers lurking in these intimate moments.

By Josh Clark & Brion O'Connor

Getting Rid of Cold Sores Image Gallery

Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus, which is believed to lie dormant iÂ­n certain nerve cells of the body until it is activated by stress, anxiety, a cold, or excessive exposure to the sun. Scroll through these photos to learn how to get rid of cold sores.

At a Glance: Fever Blister Treatment

Chances are, if you develop a yellow crusty sore on your lip or around your mouth, you have a fever blister. What caused it, and how should you treat it?

By Maria Trimarchi

Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Get Rid of Lip Lines

As you age, you notice an increasing amount of wrinkles and lip lines. These could have formed from years of sun damage, smoking or simply because of aging. Fortunately, the "crow's feet" of the lips can be improved with several choice procedures.

By Sharita Sykes

Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Treat Sun Blisters on Lips

Now that summer is here, skin protection is of the utmost importance. But as you slapon your favorite sunblock, don't forget the small areas. And if you do get a burn on your lip, use these five tips to treat it.

By Sharita Sykes

10 Tips for Battling Dry Lips

Lips don't have oil and sweat glands, so it's up to you to protect them. What are 10 things you can do to battle dry lips?

By Maria Trimarchi & Jessika Toothman

Dry Lips: Fast Facts

Get fast facts on dry lips, and learn about what causes dry lips and how to treat them.

By Sarah Siddons

How to Get Rid of Lip Lines

Lip lines are a dead giveaway that you're not really 29. So if youÃ¢â‚¬â„¢d like to keep fooling people for a few more years, how do you get rid of them?

By Gina Fisher

5 Famous Pairs of Lips

Lips are the most sensual part of the body that's out there for all the world to see. And while some celebrity lips are admired for a while, others become icons. What are five of the most famous sets?

By Linda C. Brinson

Lip Augmentation

For some folks, a little color and gloss isn't enough to get the desired pout. What is lip augmentation, and can it go wrong?

By Jessika Toothman

Can too much kissing damage your lips?

People like to kiss and to be kissed, but can too much kissing hurt your lips? Let the field experiments begin!

By Josh Clark

What do cold sores have to do with Alzheimer's?

Cold sores are annoying and Alzheimer's disease is a devastating and fatal condition. It might surprise you to learn that these two seemingly disparate conditions are linked.

By Josh Clark

How to Treat a Cold Sore

Your lip stings and tingles and you feel a little feverish. Oh, no -- you know what's coming next. Cold sores, or fever blisters, can be painful and unsightly, not to mention embarrassing. So, what can you do when you get one?

By Miranda Marcade

How to Treat a Fever Blister

The fact that you know they're coming doesn't make the onset of fever blisters any more inconvenient or disgusting. How do you get rid of them quickly?

By Sarah Jourdain

How to Treat Sun Blisters on Lips

Once summer hits, many of us want to be outside all the time. Unfortunately, all that sun exposure has consequences: sunburns and the sun blisters that accompany them. How do you treat them so you can go back outside?

By Sarah Rutland

Is olive oil good for my lips?

Olive oil is a key ingredient in many products used to moisturize your lips. But can using the olive oil in your pantry give you the same hydrating effect?

By Gina Fisher

Is SPF important in lip products?

Using products with sun protection can help your skin avoid damage from harmful ultraviolet rays. But is that enough to keep your lips safe, or do they need extra protection?

By Mary Salisbury

Top 5 Natural Remedies for Dry Lips

It seems natural to moisturize your dry lips by licking them. Unfortunately, nothing will strip moisture from your lips faster. Luckily, there are some all-natural ways to keep lips moist.

By Josh Clark

5 Tips for Battling Cracked Lips

Dry lips are a normal part of life, but when chapping gets especially bad, already weak lips crack, opening themselves up to bacterial or fungal infection. What are five ways to avoid or treat painful lips?

By Jessika Toothman

5 Tips for Maintaining Healthy Lips

Your lips take a lot of abuse, but they lack the protection that the rest of your skin enjoys. They need a lot of care, but lips are often overlooked or downright neglected. What can you do to keep your pout as perfect as possible?

By Cherise Threewitt

Are dry lips a sign of a major health problem?

Usually, dry lips signal a loss of moisture because of exposure to the elements. Could severe dryness point to a more serious health problem?

By Mary Salisbury

Are lips the most sensitive part of the body?

Touch receptors in your lips allow them to feel many kinds of sensations, but those receptors are located all over the body. How is your lip sensitivity different?

By Gina Fisher

Are some foods bad for my lips?

It's true that eating certain types of foods can benefit your skin, including your lips. Are there any foods that have negative effects on your lips?

By Mary Salisbury