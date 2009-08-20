Lip Care Tips
Lip care tips can help you improve the look and feel of your lips.
Millennials are crazy about lip fillers, and it seems we have Kylie Jenner to thank.
In addition to drinking plenty of water, olive oil is one of the simplest natural remedies to ensure that your lips stay properly hydrated and smooth.
While kissing can provide a host of health benefits, there can be some dangers lurking in these intimate moments.
By Josh Clark & Brion O'Connor
As you age, you notice an increasing amount of wrinkles and lip lines. These could have formed from years of sun damage, smoking or simply because of aging. Fortunately, the "crow's feet" of the lips can be improved with several choice procedures.
Now that summer is here, skin protection is of the utmost importance. But as you slapon your favorite sunblock, don't forget the small areas. And if you do get a burn on your lip, use these five tips to treat it.
Lips don't have oil and sweat glands, so it's up to you to protect them. What are 10 things you can do to battle dry lips?
Get fast facts on dry lips, and learn about what causes dry lips and how to treat them.
Lip lines are a dead giveaway that you're not really 29. So if youÃ¢â‚¬â„¢d like to keep fooling people for a few more years, how do you get rid of them?
By Gina Fisher
Olive oil is a key ingredient in many products used to moisturize your lips. But can using the olive oil in your pantry give you the same hydrating effect?
By Gina Fisher
Using products with sun protection can help your skin avoid damage from harmful ultraviolet rays. But is that enough to keep your lips safe, or do they need extra protection?
It seems natural to moisturize your dry lips by licking them. Unfortunately, nothing will strip moisture from your lips faster. Luckily, there are some all-natural ways to keep lips moist.
By Josh Clark
Dry lips are a normal part of life, but when chapping gets especially bad, already weak lips crack, opening themselves up to bacterial or fungal infection. What are five ways to avoid or treat painful lips?
Your lips take a lot of abuse, but they lack the protection that the rest of your skin enjoys. They need a lot of care, but lips are often overlooked or downright neglected. What can you do to keep your pout as perfect as possible?
It's true that eating certain types of foods can benefit your skin, including your lips. Are there any foods that have negative effects on your lips?
Vitamin E is used in many skin care products to protect your lips and prevent skin damage. Can it also give relief to dry, chapped lips?
By Gina Fisher
As your body gets older, it starts to show signs of aging. Your lips in particular are one part that might experience damage, including cracking and thinning out. How can anti-aging lip products help or protect your pucker?
If you've ever thought about plumping up your lips, collagen treatments are an effective and relatively safe way to fight signs of aging. How do collagen injections work? And does it matter whether it's from a human or from a cow?
The thin, sensitive skin on your lips can dry out easily, but lip moisturizers may help. How do these products keep chapping and peeling at bay?
By Gina Fisher
The skin on your lips is particularly thin and tender -- and susceptible to dryness. Luckily, keeping them moist and supple is rather easy.
By Josh Clark
Chapped lips make puckering painful. Harsh winter weather and a habit of constantly licking your lips can help dry out the skin of your lips. Learn 6 home remedies to soothe chronically chapped lips.