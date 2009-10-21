How to Get Rid of Lip Lines

" " Healthy Aging Image Gallery Lip lines are a typical sign of aging, especially among smokers. See more healthy aging pictures. iStockphoto.com /narcisa - floricica buzlea

Lipstick lines, smokers' lines, vertical lines -- call them what you will, lip lines are one of the signs of aging you'd rather not have to deal with. Along with crow's feet and sagging neck skin, they're a dead giveaway that you're not really 29.

Natural aging plays a part in the formation of these lines, but so do sun damage and cigarette smoke. In fact, these lines are sometimes called smokers' lines because they're much more common on people who smoke. Not only does smoking age your skin, but you're also performing a repeated action -- on a consistent basis -- that shows wrinkles. The pursing of your lips when you smoke has a long-term effect. The same can also be said for things like drinking through a straw, but people don't usually have a pack-a-day straw habit.

You can try to fight back with everyday anti-aging measures such as wearing sunscreen and using a good moisturizer, but those do more to prevent damage than to reverse it. You can use various cosmetics that claim to fill in wrinkles, stop lipstick from bleeding and condition lips. But sometimes products you apply to the skin's surface just aren't enough to undo the damage and achieve the youthful look you want.

If you're looking for something more than a great lip balm or nutrition advice, you may be surprised to learn that there are several effective options out there. These include fillers that can be injected into your lips to make them look fuller and fill in lines, and laser treatments that cause your skin to produce brand-new tissue.

For some of the options available, as well as their pros and cons, keep on reading.