How to Treat Red Skin on Your Face

" " There are plenty of ways to hide any number of skin imperfections, including rosacea, hyperpigmentation, and more. Guido Mieth/Getty Images

If your skin appears red and blotchy it may be hard to pinpoint the exact cause, depending on if the flushing was immediate, gradual over weeks and months, or you think you've always had more redness on your face. Some people naturally blush more than others, some people may be experiencing flushing from being overheated or sun exposure. Others could be having an allergic reaction to a skin care-product or even food they ate, or it could be the common skin condition rosacea.

Though harsh ingredients in your skin-care products and dry sky can cause redness, the most common cause of persistent redness on the face would be rosacea, says Andrew Ordon, MD, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, and co-host on 'The Doctors.' According to the National Rosacea Society, an estimated 16 million Americans have rosacea, but only a small number of them are being treated. [source: Rosacea.org]

Rosacea usually occurs on the forehead, chin, cheeks, nose, and can also occur on the upper back and upper chest. Swelling, dilated blood vessels create the appearance of redness.[source: DrNorthrup.com]

While rosacea does affect men and women, it usually appears in women over 30, and is most commonly diagnosed in women in their 40s and 50s. It's also likely to flare up the week before women get their periods, just as acne would. [source: DrNorthrup.com]

While doctors still aren't sure what causes rosacea (it's genetic), for a lot of people, things that make your face flush worsen rosacea. [source: WebMD.com]

Dr. Ordon suggests identifying and avoiding the triggers that may make it worse, like stress and sun exposure. Other proven rosacea triggers could be: alcohol, spicy foods and drinks, hot foods (temperature wise), windy conditions, hot weather, cold weather, humid weather, hot baths, saunas, heavy exertion, exercise, and sudden changes in emotion—like embarrassment or an outburst of laughter. [source: WebMD.com]