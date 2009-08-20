Skin Moisturizing Basics

Skin moisturizing basics include product recommendations and application tips. Learn more about skin moisturizing basics at HowStuffWorks.

Quick Tips: Can moisturizing reduce puffiness in your face?
There are many ways to reduce puffiness in your face, but first you have to determine the cause. Learn how moisturizer can reduce puffiness.

By Amanda MacMillan

Should you put moisturizer or sunscreen on your face first?
If you have fair skin, it's smart to wear both sunscreen and moisturizer. But which do you put on first? Use this order to apply sunscreen and moisturizer

By Jennifer Cohen

How to Treat Red Skin on Your Face
Red skin on your face can be embarrassing and hard to treat. Learn what causes red skin on the face and safe, surefire ways you can treat it.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Do Face Creams Increase Histamine?
Writers Face creams can cause unwanted reactions to those with sensitive skin. But do they increase histamine. Learn how face creams affect histamine levels

By Diana Kelly

5 Reasons the Skin on Your Face Might Be Peeling
If your face is peeling, there may be many culprits, including dry or damaged skin or a more serious skin condition. Find out why your skin is peeling

By Abigail Libers

How to Treat Dry, Flaky Skin on Your Face
Dry skin on your face can be frustrating. Luckily we found easy ways to treat and moisturize dry skin on your face. Steal our skin-soothing remedies Meta Keywords: dry skin on face, how to treat dry skin, dry skin remedies, dry skin treatment

By Amanda MacMillan

How to Remove Dead Skin from Your Face
Exfoliating your face is the easiest way to remove dead skin. But the skin on your face is sensitive, so follow our exfoliation tips to remove dead skin.

By Diana Kelly

How can I prevent red skin on my face?
Red skin, including annoying spots, rashes and blotches, is common and often easy to cure. Learn how to prevent red skin on your face and body

By Amanda MacMillan

How to Smooth Out Rough Skin on Your Face
Turn rough skin on your face to smooth skin with our healthy skin smoothing tricks. You'll never have to worry about rough skin again!

By Jennifer Cohen

How to Stop Skin from Peeling on Your Face
Stop peeling skin on your face with our dermatologists' proven skin care tips. No matter what the cause, there's a cure for peeling skin.

By Abigail Libers

What Would Happen if You Never Moisturized Your Face?
Sure, nobody likes dry skin. But are all the ads for moisturizer simply an attempt to get us to buy more products by brainwashing us with scary skin propaganda? What would happen if you never reached for the moisturizer?

By Tom Scheve

Is it Safe to Moisturize My Eyelids?
If you're worried about the wrinkly, puffy eyelids that accompany aging, you might be slathering a moisturizer on your peepers at night. But is this beauty practice safe? And what kind of cream should you be using?

By Chris Obenschain

What causes skin moisture loss?
Chances are that if you examined your knuckles or your elbows right now, they might look as cracked and parched as a man lost in the desert. What forces does your skin battle in its ongoing attempt to retain water?

By Susan L. Nasr

Do you really need a different moisturizer for your eyes?
Cosmetics companies offer special eye creams geared specifically toward the delicate skin around your eyes. Do these products give you better results than a regular facial moisturizer would?

By Jill Jaracz

Can you moisturize too much?
Moisturizer helps keep your skin from drying out, and many people apply it at the first sign of dry skin. But is that really the best way to use moisturizer? Can you use too much?

By Josh Briggs

What is an emollient?
When we think healthy skin, we think rosy, dewy and clear. The word "flaky" is not on the list. If you're dealing with dry skin, the perfect remedy might be an emollient -- if you do it right, that is.

By Tom Scheve

How often should I moisturize?
Moisturizer can help improve the way your skin looks and feels, but how often should you apply it to get the best benefits?

By Sarah Jourdain

Skin Dryness and Itching
Dry, itchy skin is a common problem for many people, but what causes it? You might be surprised to find out that something you do every day could be the culprit behind that itchiness.

By Matteson Cade

How to Moisturize From the Inside Out
It's no secret that applying moisturizer is one of the best ways to fight off dry skin, but what you put in your body can help, too. What foods and drinks should you consume to help keep your body hydrated?

By Matteson Cade

How to Moisturize Your Body
Dry, scaly skin and all-over itchiness can make you uncomfortable in your own skin. Luckily, you can combat that feeling by adding one simple step to your skin care regimen -- moisturize.

By Sarah Jourdain

How to Moisturize Your Elbows
No one wants to spend time fretting over dry, itchy elbows. Yet, that sandpaper feel, the unsightly scaly skin and those snags along the sleeves of your favorite shirts and sweaters leave you doing just that. Luckily, moisturizing can solve your elbo

By Jamie Palamon

How to Moisturize Your Face
The cracked, weatherworn look of your vintage leather trench hints at exotic adventures in faraway places. Sadly, cracked, weatherworn skin typically doesn't hold the same alluring appeal.

By Matteson Cade

How to Moisturize Your Feet
The sun is shining and spring is in the air. It's time to toss those snow boots, slip on your sandals and show off your toes. But are your feet ready to be front and center?

By Rebecca Regan

How to Moisturize Your Hands
No one likes having dry, cracked hands. When it suddenly becomes uncomfortable to shake hands and handle objects, it may be time to break out the moisturizer. What's the best way to keep your hands smooth and healthy?

By Sarah Rutland

How to Moisturize Your Lips
Not only are dry, cracked lips unattractive -- they can also be incredible uncomfortable and even painful. But what can you do about that pitiful, peeling pout? Moisturize!

By Mary Salisbury