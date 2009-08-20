Health
Skin Care
Skin Moisturizing

Quick Tips: Can moisturizing reduce puffiness in your face?

Should you put moisturizer or sunscreen on your face first?

How to Treat Red Skin on Your Face

5 Important Ingredients in Face Moisturizers for Women

Is Shea Butter Food For Your Face?

Is jojoba oil good for my skin?

What Causes Ashy Skin?

Is it bad to remove chapped skin from around your nose when you have a cold?

Fix These 7 Moisturizing Mistakes

Are there ethnic differences in moisturizing?

How to Moisturize Your Face

How to Treat Dry, Flaky Skin on Your Face

How to Moisturize Your Body

What Causes Ashy Skin?
Dry — or ashy — skin is the subject of many comedians' jokes, but it's no laughing matter. Find out why almost anyone can get it and how to treat it.

By Alia Hoyt

5 Important Ingredients in Face Moisturizers for Women
You slather it on every day, but what's really in your face moisturizer? We teach you the ingredients in face moisturizers that can give you youthful skin

By Abigail Libers

Is it bad to remove chapped skin from around your nose when you have a cold?
Having a cold is brutal on your skin. Getting a chapped nose can be painful, so follow our tips for treating a chapped nose.

By Abigail Libers

Is jojoba oil good for my skin?
Jojoba oil can be used on your skin and hair and may even help with acne. Learn the many ways that jojoba oil can benefit your skin.

By Abigail Libers

Is Shea Butter Food For Your Face?
Shea butter's benefits are well-known and accepted by dermatolgists and beauty fiends. But does what are shea butter's benefits for your face?

By Abigail Libers

Quick Tips: What do the best face creams have in common?
When it comes to choosing a moisturizer, you want the best face cream you can afford. Learn the secret ingredients that make up the best face creams

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Can moisturizing reduce puffiness in your face?
There are many ways to reduce puffiness in your face, but first you have to determine the cause. Learn how moisturizer can reduce puffiness.

By Amanda MacMillan

How Should I Moisturize My Combination Skin?
It's not always easy finding moisturizers for combination skin. But they are out there. You just know what to look for.

By Jennifer Cohen

Quick Tips: When should you get a new moisturizer?
Moisturizers, like any other beauty product, have a shelf life. Learn how long moisturizer stays good and when you should get a new one.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: What's the advantage of face cream with peptides?
Peptides can be great for your skin, especially when they're in your face cream. Learn why peptides are a must-have for glowing skin

By Diana Kelly

Should you put moisturizer or sunscreen on your face first?
If you have fair skin, it's smart to wear both sunscreen and moisturizer. But which do you put on first? Use this order to apply sunscreen and moisturizer

By Jennifer Cohen

Fix These 7 Moisturizing Mistakes
Some of the biggest skin mistakes you make involve moisturizer, reducing its benefits and leaving skin unprotected. Avoid these skin moisturizer mistakes

By Diana Kelly

Zinc: Should it be in your face cream?
An important nutrient for your body, zinc is also great for your skin. Learn all the wonderful ways zinc works for your skin.

By Jennifer Cohen

5 Pumpkin Recipes for Your Beauty Routine
Try these pumpkin recipes for face masks, body scrubs and more! Packed with skin-saving ingredients, these pumpkin recipes will give you great skin.

By Mara Betsch

How to Get Rid of Dry Skin on Your Feet
Dry skin on your feet is a fashion faux pas, especially during sandal season. Remove dry skin on your feet with our moisturizing tips.

By Diana Kelly

How to Treat Red Skin on Your Face
Red skin on your face can be embarrassing and hard to treat. Learn what causes red skin on the face and safe, surefire ways you can treat it.

By Diana Kelly

Quick Tips: Do Face Creams Increase Histamine?
Writers Face creams can cause unwanted reactions to those with sensitive skin. But do they increase histamine. Learn how face creams affect histamine levels

By Diana Kelly

5 Oils Good for Dry Skin
Forget lotions â€“ try oils for dry skin! From grapeseed to olive oil, we found five soothing oils that will treat dry skin.

By Amanda MacMillan

5 Reasons the Skin on Your Face Might Be Peeling
If your face is peeling, there may be many culprits, including dry or damaged skin or a more serious skin condition. Find out why your skin is peeling

By Abigail Libers

How to Treat Dry, Flaky Skin on Your Face
Dry skin on your face can be frustrating. Luckily we found easy ways to treat and moisturize dry skin on your face. Steal our skin-soothing remedies Meta Keywords: dry skin on face, how to treat dry skin, dry skin remedies, dry skin treatment

By Amanda MacMillan

How to Treat Dry Skin on Your Ears
Are you experiencing dry skin on your ears? Learn how to moisturize these sensitive areas and ease flaky, dry skin on your ears.

By Abigail Libers

How to Keep Your Skin From Drying Out Overnight
Stop skin from drying out overnight with these moisturizing tips. Learn how to keep skin from drying out and wake up with smooth skin in the morning.

By Jennifer Cohen

How to Make a Homemade Moisturizer
Homemade moisturizers and face masks are an easy way to save on skin care. Follow our DIY tips for making healthy and safe homemade moisturizers.

By Jennifer Cohen

How to Remove Dead Skin from Your Face
Exfoliating your face is the easiest way to remove dead skin. But the skin on your face is sensitive, so follow our exfoliation tips to remove dead skin.

By Diana Kelly

Understanding Vitamin E Cream for Your Face
Is vitamin E cream good for your skin on your face? We'll teach you how vitamin E cream can prevent wrinkles and moisturize your skin

By Abigail Libers