Top 10 Tips for Moisturizing Acne-prone Skin

Finding balance for acne-prone skin can be frustrating. If you don't moisturize, even oily skin can feel dried out or flaky -- especially if you're using topical acne medications. If you moisturize too heavily or too often, your skin can feel greasy all day. You can only imagine how difficult this search for balance would be for a person who has combination skin.

Figuring out which ingredients to look for or avoid in a moisturizer, or how to deal with changes in skin due to acne treatments or age, can present additional challenges. For example, do you know what a humectant is? Do you know what "hypo-allergenic" means? You might think that natural ingredients are a sure bet, but few rules exist that define exactly what "natural" means in moisturizers and other skin care products. You may not think that's a big deal, but some natural ingredients can actually cause acne flare-ups.

So what's a breakout-prone person to do? Start by heading to the next page for tips on moisturizing acne-prone skin, including advice from members of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).