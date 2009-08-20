Skin Moisturizing Tips
Skin moisturizing tips include recommendations on product application and more. Learn more about skin moisturizing tips at HowStuffWorks.
Dry — or ashy — skin is the subject of many comedians' jokes, but it's no laughing matter. Find out why almost anyone can get it and how to treat it.
By Alia Hoyt
Having a cold is brutal on your skin. Getting a chapped nose can be painful, so follow our tips for treating a chapped nose.
By Abigail Libers
It's not always easy finding moisturizers for combination skin. But they are out there. You just know what to look for.
By Jennifer Cohen
Some of the biggest skin mistakes you make involve moisturizer, reducing its benefits and leaving skin unprotected. Avoid these skin moisturizer mistakes
By Diana Kelly
Dry skin on your feet is a fashion faux pas, especially during sandal season. Remove dry skin on your feet with our moisturizing tips.
By Diana Kelly
Forget lotions â€“ try oils for dry skin! From grapeseed to olive oil, we found five soothing oils that will treat dry skin.
Are you experiencing dry skin on your ears? Learn how to moisturize these sensitive areas and ease flaky, dry skin on your ears.
By Abigail Libers
Stop skin from drying out overnight with these moisturizing tips. Learn how to keep skin from drying out and wake up with smooth skin in the morning.
By Jennifer Cohen
Vaseline, or petroleum jelly, is a great moisturizer. But is it OK to apply it to dry, flaky skin? Follow our do's and don'ts of using Vaseline on dry skin
Looking for a natural do-it-all oil for your various skin care needs? Try sesame oil.
We put our elbows through a lot, especially when we lean on them too much, and this can cause a scaly buildup to form. What can you do to soften them up and make them appear less dry?
Unless you enjoy watching daytime television on NyQuil, there's nothing fun about having a cold. A red, cracked nose may be the biggest insult to a cold sufferer, as it's both unattractive and painful. How can you avoid turning into Rudolph?
Moisturizing skin can be problematic when it's sunburned and inflamed. How do you keep sunburns moisturized without pain?
By Josh Clark
Sometimes people will go to extreme lengths to hold on to their youthful glow. What are some of the most unusual methods that have been tried for maintaining moist, supple skin?
TV commercials make it seem like you should moisturize just about every part of your body -- including your underarms. But is it a good idea to put those specially formulated lotions on your cuts and scrapes?
Regardless of whether you live in a hot, humid climate or a cold, dry climate, your skin needs moisture. But what type of moisturizer will work best in your climate?
Neatly packaged nighttime facial creams promise a youthful glow and anti-aging effects. But do you really need one?
Finding a moisture balance for acne-prone skin can be frustrating. If you don't moisturize, oily skin can feel dried out or flaky. If you do, you'll end up with greasy skin -- and a few more breakouts. What can an acne-prone person do?
As far as medical conditions go, dry skin isn't a big deal. But if you have a severe case, it can take the form of a maddening itch or may make you feel as though your skin is beset by hundreds of hungry fleas. Moisture can alleviate your skin woes.
If you've never dealt with a bout of eczema, consider yourself lucky. Those who suffer through its itchy hell (and suffer they do) know that the key to calming the urge to scratch may lie in how you treat your skin.
If you have oily skin, you've probably spent a great deal of time trying to make it look less greasy. So why on Earth would anybody with oily skin need to moisturize? Think of it this way: Moisture is about water, not oil.
When it comes to skin care, people have many misconceptions about other ethnicities. Everyone can experience the same problems, such as dry or oily skin. But does how dark or light your skin is affect how you use moisturizer?
Men may be from Mars, and women may be from Venus, but do they have to think about skin care differently? Women are more likely to moisturize, but that doesn't men should ignore the practice altogether.
Winter is the season for dry skin and chapped lips due to many factors. Check out these skin tips for getting through a scratchy, dry skin free winter.