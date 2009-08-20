Skin Moisturizing Tips

Skin moisturizing tips include recommendations on product application and more. Learn more about skin moisturizing tips at HowStuffWorks.

What Causes Ashy Skin?
Dry — or ashy — skin is the subject of many comedians' jokes, but it's no laughing matter. Find out why almost anyone can get it and how to treat it.

By Alia Hoyt

Is it bad to remove chapped skin from around your nose when you have a cold?
Having a cold is brutal on your skin. Getting a chapped nose can be painful, so follow our tips for treating a chapped nose.

By Abigail Libers

How Should I Moisturize My Combination Skin?
It's not always easy finding moisturizers for combination skin. But they are out there. You just know what to look for.

By Jennifer Cohen

Fix These 7 Moisturizing Mistakes
Some of the biggest skin mistakes you make involve moisturizer, reducing its benefits and leaving skin unprotected. Avoid these skin moisturizer mistakes

By Diana Kelly

How to Get Rid of Dry Skin on Your Feet
Dry skin on your feet is a fashion faux pas, especially during sandal season. Remove dry skin on your feet with our moisturizing tips.

By Diana Kelly

5 Oils Good for Dry Skin
Forget lotions â€“ try oils for dry skin! From grapeseed to olive oil, we found five soothing oils that will treat dry skin.

By Amanda MacMillan

How to Treat Dry Skin on Your Ears
Are you experiencing dry skin on your ears? Learn how to moisturize these sensitive areas and ease flaky, dry skin on your ears.

By Abigail Libers

How to Keep Your Skin From Drying Out Overnight
Stop skin from drying out overnight with these moisturizing tips. Learn how to keep skin from drying out and wake up with smooth skin in the morning.

By Jennifer Cohen

Is Vaseline good for dry skin?
Vaseline, or petroleum jelly, is a great moisturizer. But is it OK to apply it to dry, flaky skin? Follow our do's and don'ts of using Vaseline on dry skin

By Amanda MacMillan

Quick Tips: Using Sesame Oil on Your Skin
Looking for a natural do-it-all oil for your various skin care needs? Try sesame oil.

By Brion O'Connor

5 Tips for Softening Scaly Elbows
We put our elbows through a lot, especially when we lean on them too much, and this can cause a scaly buildup to form. What can you do to soften them up and make them appear less dry?

By Cherise Threewitt

How can I keep my nose moist when I have a cold?
Unless you enjoy watching daytime television on NyQuil, there's nothing fun about having a cold. A red, cracked nose may be the biggest insult to a cold sufferer, as it's both unattractive and painful. How can you avoid turning into Rudolph?

By Molly Edmonds

How to Moisturize When You've Got a Sunburn
Moisturizing skin can be problematic when it's sunburned and inflamed. How do you keep sunburns moisturized without pain?

By Josh Clark

5 Bizarre Ways to Moisturize Your Skin
Sometimes people will go to extreme lengths to hold on to their youthful glow. What are some of the most unusual methods that have been tried for maintaining moist, supple skin?

By Caitlin Uttley

Should you moisturize a cut?
TV commercials make it seem like you should moisturize just about every part of your body -- including your underarms. But is it a good idea to put those specially formulated lotions on your cuts and scrapes?

By Patrick J. Kiger

How to Moisturize by Climate
Regardless of whether you live in a hot, humid climate or a cold, dry climate, your skin needs moisture. But what type of moisturizer will work best in your climate?

By Sarah Jourdain

Should I moisturize my face at night?
Neatly packaged nighttime facial creams promise a youthful glow and anti-aging effects. But do you really need one?

By Mary Salisbury

Top 10 Tips for Moisturizing Acne-prone Skin
Finding a moisture balance for acne-prone skin can be frustrating. If you don't moisturize, oily skin can feel dried out or flaky. If you do, you'll end up with greasy skin -- and a few more breakouts. What can an acne-prone person do?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Top 10 Tips for Moisturizing Dry Skin
As far as medical conditions go, dry skin isn't a big deal. But if you have a severe case, it can take the form of a maddening itch or may make you feel as though your skin is beset by hundreds of hungry fleas. Moisture can alleviate your skin woes.

By Chris Obenschain

Top 10 Tips for Moisturizing Eczema
If you've never dealt with a bout of eczema, consider yourself lucky. Those who suffer through its itchy hell (and suffer they do) know that the key to calming the urge to scratch may lie in how you treat your skin.

By Melanie Winderlich

Top 10 Tips for Moisturizing Oily Skin
If you have oily skin, you've probably spent a great deal of time trying to make it look less greasy. So why on Earth would anybody with oily skin need to moisturize? Think of it this way: Moisture is about water, not oil.

By Shanna Freeman & Maria Trimarchi

Are there ethnic differences in moisturizing?
When it comes to skin care, people have many misconceptions about other ethnicities. Everyone can experience the same problems, such as dry or oily skin. But does how dark or light your skin is affect how you use moisturizer?

By Mary Salisbury

Are there gender differences in moisturizing?
Men may be from Mars, and women may be from Venus, but do they have to think about skin care differently? Women are more likely to moisturize, but that doesn't men should ignore the practice altogether.

By Mary Salisbury

Dry Skin: Stop Scratching This Winter
Winter is the season for dry skin and chapped lips due to many factors. Check out these skin tips for getting through a scratchy, dry skin free winter.

By Dr. Rob Danoff