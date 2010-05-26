Will getting a pedicure help you go into labor?

As is generally the case with many labor-inducing home remedies, there's not a lot in the way of scientific proof to support or refute the efficacy of pedicures. But plenty of mothers claim it was a pedicure that jump-started the birthing process. Why would that be the case?

The support for pedicures as an inducer of labor coincides closely with another labor-inducing folk remedy: foot massages.

Supporters claim foot massages (or stimulation via pedicure) induce labor by stimulating certain pressure points around the foot and ankle. Manipulation (even unintentional) of these pressure points, the reasoning goes, causes the uterus to begin contracting. This is more or less based on the principles of reflexology that maintain that pressure points on the feet, hands and ears correspond to every other part of the body. Reflexologists believe that manipulating these pressure points clears up "blockages" in the body's energy field.

There isn't much evidence to back up these claims, but that hasn't stopped reflexology practitioners from treating clients -- nor has it stopped some clients from feeling much better after their energy field has been foot-rubbed into compliance.

Other women who believe pedicures (or foot massages) work as a means of inducing labor don't claim a specific reason why it works, only that it does. If you were carrying a life-form inside you for nine months, you might not be interested in specifics either, only results.

Thinking about getting your toes done? Any beauty treatment or procedure involving chemicals, fumes or massage should be OK'd by your doctor beforehand, just to be safe. If you do get a pedicure (or manicure) while pregnant, take some precautions. Make sure the salon's health inspection scores are high, and bring your own nail files and other tools (such as cuticle clippers). This will limit the risk of infections, especially if you get nicked. Don't bother if there's a strong chemical smell in the salon -- go somewhere with good ventilation, as those fumes aren't good for you or the baby.

Will getting a pedicure induce labor? Probably not. Do pregnant women need excuses to get pedicures? Absolutely not.