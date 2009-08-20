Nail Care Tips
Nail care tips can help you improve the look and feel of your nails. Visit HowStuffWorks to find these great nail care tips.
Learn More
You can't just judge a nail polish by its color. You have to consider its name, too.
By Meg Sparwath
Today it's second nature to paint your fingernails and toenails. But it's been a long road to get here.
Trimming, buffing, polishing, adding some bling – many people spend hours perfecting their manicures. But did you ever stop and think what could happen if you simply let them go? You might end up in the book of Guinness World Records.
Acrylic nails are a great accessory for our style-oriented readers, but there are a few caveats to be aware of if you choose to get them.
Rihanna wore them to the 2012 Grammy Awards, but could you imagine rocking 14-karat gold nails on your own hands?
You love nail polish, but you hate dealing with the constant chipping. What if you could guarantee that your polish stays put for a couple of weeks at a time?
From stripes and chevrons to polka dots and animal prints, there are all kinds of fun ways that you can paint your nails to add a little pop to your style. Take your nail art to the next level, by adding some 3D nail art elements!
The nail salon used to be a women-only realm, but more and more men are getting their nails done by the pros.
Remember when painting all 10 fingers and toes in black nail polish was the hot thing? Trends in nail fashions have come a long way, baby, and it's easier than ever to decorate your digits.
A trip to the nail salon or the day spa is a great way to pamper your digits, but don't undo all the good before you even get there.
By Sara Elliott
You're probably familiar with the type of nail discoloration that occurs when using dark nail polish. But if your nails are naturally dark, there may be something more serious going on.
By Sara Elliott
A buried bubble trapped in your nail polish finish can really mess it up. So how can you fix it?
By Sara Elliott
An hour at the nail salon is a cheap and easy way to pamper yourself. It's also a good time to experiment with the look of your nails and have some fun.
Have you ever noticed that your nails tend to get white marks on them that come and go? There's a pretty simple explanation that's really nothing to worry about.
Gel manicures are all the rage these days, but they still come with some risks. Find out what UV lights can be doing to your digits.
By Sara Elliott
You don't need a manicure to have killer looking nails. All you need now are nail stencils.
Cracked nails can be unsightly, frustrating and occasionally painful. Thankfully, we've got a handful of treatment tips that may help.
Fingernails get all the glory, but cuticles deserve some love, too! Learn how to take care of these tiny infection-preventers to keep your nails looking their manicured best.
By Alia Hoyt
The smell of nail polish remover can have us reaching for the nearest pair of nose plugs. What is causing that caustic smell?
If you want to make an at-home manicure look halfway professional, you need to apply your polish like a pro. But how many coats does that take exactly?
Nail salons are a $6 billion industry in the U.S. But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're always the safest and most hygienic places to be.
By Bambi Turner
Salon pedicures can be expensive and the cheap nail places can have dubious hygiene. So why not do your own pedicure at home? It's easier than you think.
Want to spice up your manicure with an accent shade? Try the ruffian manicure. Here's how it's done at home.
By Debra Ronca
You probably don't think about the health of your nails very often, but just a little at-home attention can keep your fingers and toes in tip-top shape. What are the best ways to take care of your nails?
Hitting the nail salon for a mani-pedi is one of life's simple pleasures. But when you consider the chemicals that go into making your nails look their best, you may start to think twice.