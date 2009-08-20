Health
Nail Care

Nail care is extremely important because your hands are always visible.

A Nail Polish With a Boring Name Just Isn't the Same

The Colorful History of Nail Polish

What would happen if I never cut my fingernails?

How Long Can Human Fingernails Grow?

Quick Tips: Acrylic Nails and Your Health

Nail Biting: Break the Habit Image Gallery

Quick Tips: Cutting Cuticles

Is it bad to cut your cuticles?

Cuticle Care 101

5 Different Nail Shapes for Your Next Manicure

What Do Your Fingernails Say About Your Health?

5 Tips for Perfectly Polished Nails

Manicures 101

A Nail Polish With a Boring Name Just Isn't the Same
You can't just judge a nail polish by its color. You have to consider its name, too.

By Meg Sparwath

The Colorful History of Nail Polish
Today it's second nature to paint your fingernails and toenails. But it's been a long road to get here.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How Long Can Human Fingernails Grow?
You can grow your nails to some serious lengths, but would you want to?

By Laurie L. Dove

What would happen if I never cut my fingernails?
Trimming, buffing, polishing, adding some bling – many people spend hours perfecting their manicures. But did you ever stop and think what could happen if you simply let them go? You might end up in the book of Guinness World Records.

By Laurie L. Dove

Quick Tips: Acrylic Nails and Your Health
Do you want long, beautiful nails but wonder what impact acrylic has on the health of your nails? Read on to learn if acrylic nails are bad for you.

By Maria Trimarchi

Quick Tips: Cutting Cuticles
These quick tips explain how to cut your cuticles to keep them looking good. Never know if you should cut your cuticles or not? Read on to find out!

By Jennifer Sellers

Are acrylic nails unhealthy?
Acrylic nails are a great accessory for our style-oriented readers, but there are a few caveats to be aware of if you choose to get them.

By Brion O'Connor

The Story Behind 14-Karat Nails
Rihanna wore them to the 2012 Grammy Awards, but could you imagine rocking 14-karat gold nails on your own hands?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Lasting Color? No-Chip Polish Examined
You love nail polish, but you hate dealing with the constant chipping. What if you could guarantee that your polish stays put for a couple of weeks at a time?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Totally Magnetic: 3D Nail Art Tricks
From stripes and chevrons to polka dots and animal prints, there are all kinds of fun ways that you can paint your nails to add a little pop to your style. Take your nail art to the next level, by adding some 3D nail art elements!

By Becky Striepe

Real Men Get Manicures, too!
The nail salon used to be a women-only realm, but more and more men are getting their nails done by the pros.

By Danielle Fisher

Accessories: Nail Stickers vs. Polish Strips
Remember when painting all 10 fingers and toes in black nail polish was the hot thing? Trends in nail fashions have come a long way, baby, and it's easier than ever to decorate your digits.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Things You Should Not Do Before Going to a Nail Salon
A trip to the nail salon or the day spa is a great way to pamper your digits, but don't undo all the good before you even get there.

By Sara Elliott

3 Reasons Your Nails Are Naturally Dark
You're probably familiar with the type of nail discoloration that occurs when using dark nail polish. But if your nails are naturally dark, there may be something more serious going on.

By Sara Elliott

How to Avoid Bubbles in Your Nail Polish Finish
A buried bubble trapped in your nail polish finish can really mess it up. So how can you fix it?

By Sara Elliott

Nail Biting: Break the Habit Image Gallery
If you're a nail biter (or hair twirler or finger tapper), there's a good chance your habit started during childhood. Scroll through these nail biting photos to learn how to kick the habit.

By Jessika Toothman

5 Steps for the Perfect At-home Pedicure
So it's not a raised massage chair and 200 colors to choose from, but an at-home pedicure can still be pretty great if you commit. First step? Don't skip out on the spa-type treatments you'll get at the salon.

By Julia Layton

5 Different Nail Shapes for Your Next Manicure
An hour at the nail salon is a cheap and easy way to pamper yourself. It's also a good time to experiment with the look of your nails and have some fun.

By Emilie Sennebogen

5 Tips for Nail Biters
People handle stress in different ways, but a lot of people resort to biting their nails. If it's not a habit you outgrew on your own, there are some tips to help you break free from it.

By Emilie Sennebogen

What are the white marks on my nails?
Have you ever noticed that your nails tend to get white marks on them that come and go? There's a pretty simple explanation that's really nothing to worry about.

By Emilie Sennebogen

At a Glance: Hangnail Tips
Hangnails aren't just irritating -- they can be downright painful. What exactly is a hangnail, and what's the best way to treat them?

By Maria Trimarchi

At a Glance: White Dots on Your Nails
Have you ever seen a white spot on your fingernail, and wondered if it was an indicator of a health concern or vitamin deficiency? Or maybe you've heard an old wives' tale. Get the real scoop on this common occurrence.

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Nail Tools You Should Know
Most of us know the DIY mani/pedi standbys: clippers, file and polish and maybe extras like ridge filler. But if you're ready to take your at-home manicure up a notch, which tools will make it easier?

By Julia Layton

How UV Lights Dry Nails
Gel manicures are all the rage these days, but they still come with some risks. Find out what UV lights can be doing to your digits.

By Sara Elliott

How to Use Nail Stencils
You don't need a manicure to have killer looking nails. All you need now are nail stencils.

By Terri Briseno