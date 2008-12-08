7 Ways to Get Rid of Cold Sores

Cold sores can caused by stress and colds. See more personal hygiene pictures.
­­Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus, which is believed to lie dormant i­n certain nerve cells of the body until it is activated by stress, anxiety, a cold, or excessive exposure to the sun. The sores last anywhere from 7 to 14 days.

Although some use the terms "cold sore" and "canker sore" interchangeably, they are different. Unlike cold sores, canker sores are bacterial infections inside the mouth that are characterized by small, round, white areas surrounded by a sharp halo of red. And, while cold sores are highly contagious, canker sores are not.

Unfortunately, attempting to camouflage a cold sore with makeup often aggravates the problem. Still, while you can't do much about the way a cold sore looks, you can do a few things to help decrease discomfort, speed healing, and keep it from coming back. You can even take steps to prevent passing on your cold sore to others. Here's how.

Contents
  1. Cover Cold Sores
  2. Over-the-counter Painkillers
  3. Avoid Salty and Acidic Foods
  4. Apply Anesthetic
  5. See a Doctor
  6. Use Sunscreen
  7. Prevent Spreading

1. Cover Cold Sores

Cover cold sores with a protective petroleum-based product. This will speed healing ­and help protect it from secondary infection with bacteria.

2. Over-the-counter Painkillers

­Reach for aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen. Cold sores can be quite painful. Over-the- cou­nter painkillers can help.

3. Avoid Salty and Acidic Foods

Avoid­ salty or acidic foods. Foods such as potato chips or citrus fruits can further irritate cold sores and add to the pain.

4. Apply Anesthetic

­Apply ­an over-the-counter anesthetic. A local anesthetic ointment containing benzocaine can help numb the pain temporarily.

5. See a Doctor

­­Co­n­sult your health-care provider. If you have frequent or severe cold sores, see your doctor. In some cases, an antiviral medication called acyclovir can be prescribed.

6. Use Sunscreen

­Protect your lips from the sun. Applying sunscreen to your lips may help prevent sun-induced recurrences of cold sores. Look for a sunscreen designed especially for the­ lips that has an SPF of 15 or higher. Or, choose a lipstick that contains sunscreen.

7. Prevent Spreading

­Keep it to yourself. Cold sores are extremely contagious. Avoid kissing and sharing cups, towels, or other such items. Wash your hands frequently, especially after touching cold sores. And take care not to touch your eyes or genitals immediately after touching cold sores.

For more information and ways to treat cold sores, see 16 Home Remedies for Cold Sores.

