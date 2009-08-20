Medical Skin Problems
Medical skin problems can be serious and life-threatening. Understanding medical skin problems is extremely helpful in diagnosing them early. This section covers everything to do with medical skin problems.
Learn More
Acne isn't just for teenagers. Anyone can be affected! Learn acne basics plus easy ways to prevent and treat unwanted pimples.
Whether you like it or not, certain critters may see you as a meal. Learn how to avoid common skin parasites like bedbugs, fleas, and lice
Psoriasis affects more than 7.5 million Americans and can lead to unsightly flare-ups anywhere on the body, including the scalp. We teach you how to successful treat scalp psoriasis.
Advertisement
How can I tell if the new moles developing on my skin are cancerous? Read on to learn about identifying cancerous moles from benign marks.
Do you know the signs of skin cancer or think that skin cancer isn't a problem? See the signs of skin cancer to protect yourself and get informed.
Not all mole changes signal melanoma, but it's important to have any changes checked out early. Learn what you should do if you have a mole that doesn't look right.
In 1938, 1 in 10,000 people got melanoma. Today, it's 1 in 93. See skin cancer Q&A with dermatologist Nicholas Perricone to learn about risk factors and tips for prevention.
Advertisement
For many, the mere idea of a fungus living in one's skin is repulsive. But if you can distance yourself from the disgust, fungus is actually pretty fascinating.
Cold sores are many things, and, unfortunately, they're caused by a virus that those infected will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Let's look at the causes and some treatments.
Scleroderma affects the body's production of collagen, often resulting in bands of tight, hard skin that make it difficult to move the mouth and fingers. In some severe cases, scleroderma can affect vital organs. Is it treatable?
Babies are known for their silky-smooth skin, but some are born with hard, diamond-shaped scales instead. For people with harlequin ichthyosis, the skin can't do its job. Instead, it works against them.
By Tom Scheve
Advertisement
As the name suggests, chilblains is a cold-weather skin condition that makes your fingers and toes redden and swell. How can you prevent chilblains if you have to go out in the cold?
By John Kelly
Named for the scaly appearance it causes on the skin, the types of ichthyosis can range from everyday dry skin to more serious, fatal versions. What causes this family of skin conditions, and how can you treat it?
Shingles is a terribly painful outbreak of the varicella zoster virus, a member of the herpes family better known by its initial infection, chicken pox. Learn how to prevent and treat the painful effects of shingles.
Skin is tough -- because it has to be. It must protect us from the elements and environmental toxins, but what happens when its biggest threat comes from inside the body?
By Josh Clark
Advertisement
It may be easy to dismiss red, itchy bumps on your skin as hives, but it might turn out to be another condition. How can you tell the difference between hives and conditions that look like it?
On Tuesday, you find a seemingly harmless, tiny cut on your ankle. But by Friday, you're in the hospital fighting for your life as you undergo your fifth surgery in three days. Necrotizing fasciitis (aka flesh-eating bacteria) may sound like something out of a science-fiction novel, but it's a very real, potentially fatal illness.
Though some think they're limited to hospitals, you can catch staph infections anywhere from restaurants to locker rooms. How do these infections spread, and what is it like to have one?
From a blue tint to scaly plates, some skin conditions are recognized for their unusual symptoms. What are some of the rarest skin conditions in the world, and what do they look like?
By Jane McGrath
Advertisement
Parasites are creepy to begin with. They live on or in a host, including humans. Some even lay eggs in our skin!
Morgellons Disease, the name for a group of symptoms marked by unidentified fibers that exit a person's body, is still written off by doctors as a mental illness. What's at the root of this mysterious condition?
People who have psoriasis see dermatologists for treatment. But should they have a cardiologist on speed dial? New medical research suggests a possible link between psoriasis and heart attacks.
There's a fungus among us, and it's making us miserable. Athlete's foot, also known as tinea pedis, is an infection caused by a tricky fungus. Can it invade your skin anywhere above your toes?
Advertisement
Often associated with extreme locales, frostbite can affect you even in everyday cold conditions. Why does this condition freeze parts of your body, and how can it help save your life?
Everyone loves hugging and snuggling up to their pets, but did you know that your pet can bring home a host of diseases once it comes in from the yard? If you want to keep from catching a nasty rash from your furry friend, read on.