Skin problems, ranging from mild acne to skin cancer, affect people of all ages. Learn more about skin problems at HowStuffWorks.
Topics to Explore:
It's so gross-looking you're really tempted to prick it and let out the ooze. But what would a doctor say?
By Alia Hoyt
If you're one of those people who can't resist putting your fingers to work when you spot a pimple on your face, there's a scientific reason for why it feels so good.
By Alia Hoyt
Scientists have long known that people who get acne early in their lives are rewarded with younger-looking skin in later years. Now, they've found one reason why.
No one wants warts! Luckily we have easy ways to get rid of warts. See if common treatments â€“ like salicylic acid â€“ actually work!
Get rid of plantar warts for good using our helpful ideas. We'll give you simple ways to treat, prevent, and get rid of plantar warts.
Acne isn't just for teenagers. Anyone can be affected! Learn acne basics plus easy ways to prevent and treat unwanted pimples.
Even if you're not prone to acne, you can still get red blotches on your skin. Learn about inflamed skin spots â€“ and how to get red blotch-free fast.
Under-eye puffiness doesn't do your face any favors. Get the do's and don'ts (we're looking at you, hemorrhoid cream) for reducing under-eye puffiness
Have you ever wondered what shea butter can do for your scars? Read on to learn about how shea butter can reduce scarring.
How you treat a burn depends on the type of burn. Learn the difference between first-degree and fourth-degree burns â€“and the proper treatment for both.
Whether you like it or not, certain critters may see you as a meal. Learn how to avoid common skin parasites like bedbugs, fleas, and lice
What are flat warts? Learn five easy ways to treat these harmless spots and rid yourself of flat warts for good.
Psoriasis affects more than 7.5 million Americans and can lead to unsightly flare-ups anywhere on the body, including the scalp. We teach you how to successful treat scalp psoriasis.
Want to know what the best way to moisturize your eczema is? Read on to get the best pointers on how to moisturize your chronic eczema.
Do you suffer from psoriasis? Are you looking for a treatment? Read on to learn some easy tips about treating psoriasis.
Do you bruise easily? Worry about the causes and how to treat them? Read on to learn about what can cause bruising and how to properly treat bruises.
Milia is small, white bumps that form around your face. Read on to learn all that you need to know about milia.
How can I tell if the new moles developing on my skin are cancerous? Read on to learn about identifying cancerous moles from benign marks.
Do you know the signs of skin cancer or think that skin cancer isn't a problem? See the signs of skin cancer to protect yourself and get informed.
Not all mole changes signal melanoma, but it's important to have any changes checked out early. Learn what you should do if you have a mole that doesn't look right.
In 1938, 1 in 10,000 people got melanoma. Today, it's 1 in 93. See skin cancer Q&A with dermatologist Nicholas Perricone to learn about risk factors and tips for prevention.
For many, the mere idea of a fungus living in one's skin is repulsive. But if you can distance yourself from the disgust, fungus is actually pretty fascinating.
You've been working in the yard, ripping out all those unwanted weeds. Now you're scratching a small red patch and wondering where it came from. Could it be a skin rash?
Cold sores are many things, and, unfortunately, they're caused by a virus that those infected will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Let's look at the causes and some treatments.
Veins are things most of us prefer to remain unseen. But when a condition like varicose veins develops, the blood vessels swell below the skin and can become unsightly and painful.