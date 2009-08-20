Health
Skin Care
Skin Problems

Skin Problems

Skin problems, ranging from mild acne to skin cancer, affect people of all ages. Learn more about skin problems at HowStuffWorks.

10 Ways to Prevent and Treat Cradle Cap

10 Ways to Prevent and Treat Cradle Cap

Cradle Cap

Cradle Cap

Fifth Disease Overview

Fifth Disease Overview

Research May Show Why Acne Today Means Younger-looking Skin Tomorrow

Research May Show Why Acne Today Means Younger-looking Skin Tomorrow

5 Things to Know About Plantar Warts

5 Things to Know About Plantar Warts

How to Get Rid of Warts

How to Get Rid of Warts

Quick Tips: Help for Acne

Quick Tips: Help for Acne

5 Common Skin Parasites

5 Common Skin Parasites

5 Treatments for Scalp Psoriasis

5 Treatments for Scalp Psoriasis

Should You Pop Your Blisters?

Should You Pop Your Blisters?

Why Do We Love to Pop Zits?

Why Do We Love to Pop Zits?

How to Reduce Under-eye Puffiness

How to Reduce Under-eye Puffiness

Can doctors treat acne with lasers?

FIND OUT MORE

At a Glance: Broken Capillaries

FIND OUT MORE

Does lemon juice really get rid of freckles?

FIND OUT MORE

Can sandpaper remove tattoos?

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

Should You Pop Your Blisters?
Should You Pop Your Blisters?

It's so gross-looking you're really tempted to prick it and let out the ooze. But what would a doctor say?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Do We Love to Pop Zits?
Why Do We Love to Pop Zits?

If you're one of those people who can't resist putting your fingers to work when you spot a pimple on your face, there's a scientific reason for why it feels so good.

By Alia Hoyt

Research May Show Why Acne Today Means Younger-looking Skin Tomorrow
Research May Show Why Acne Today Means Younger-looking Skin Tomorrow

Scientists have long known that people who get acne early in their lives are rewarded with younger-looking skin in later years. Now, they've found one reason why.

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Advertisement

How to Get Rid of Warts
How to Get Rid of Warts

No one wants warts! Luckily we have easy ways to get rid of warts. See if common treatments â€“ like salicylic acid â€“ actually work!

By Katie Lambert

5 Things to Know About Plantar Warts
5 Things to Know About Plantar Warts

Get rid of plantar warts for good using our helpful ideas. We'll give you simple ways to treat, prevent, and get rid of plantar warts.

By Katie Lambert

Quick Tips: Help for Acne
Quick Tips: Help for Acne

Acne isn't just for teenagers. Anyone can be affected! Learn acne basics plus easy ways to prevent and treat unwanted pimples.

Quick Tips: Red Blotches on Your Face
Quick Tips: Red Blotches on Your Face

Even if you're not prone to acne, you can still get red blotches on your skin. Learn about inflamed skin spots â€“ and how to get red blotch-free fast.

By Maria Trimarchi

Advertisement

How to Reduce Under-eye Puffiness
How to Reduce Under-eye Puffiness

Under-eye puffiness doesn't do your face any favors. Get the do's and don'ts (we're looking at you, hemorrhoid cream) for reducing under-eye puffiness

By Kevin P. Allen

Quick Tips: Shea Butter and Scars
Quick Tips: Shea Butter and Scars

Have you ever wondered what shea butter can do for your scars? Read on to learn about how shea butter can reduce scarring.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Quick Tips: Treating Burns
Quick Tips: Treating Burns

How you treat a burn depends on the type of burn. Learn the difference between first-degree and fourth-degree burns â€“and the proper treatment for both.

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Common Skin Parasites
5 Common Skin Parasites

Whether you like it or not, certain critters may see you as a meal. Learn how to avoid common skin parasites like bedbugs, fleas, and lice

By Jennifer Sellers

Advertisement

5 Ways to Treat Flat Warts
5 Ways to Treat Flat Warts

What are flat warts? Learn five easy ways to treat these harmless spots and rid yourself of flat warts for good.

By Jennifer Sellers

5 Treatments for Scalp Psoriasis
5 Treatments for Scalp Psoriasis

Psoriasis affects more than 7.5 million Americans and can lead to unsightly flare-ups anywhere on the body, including the scalp. We teach you how to successful treat scalp psoriasis.

By Jennifer Sellers

Quick Tips: Moisturizing Your Eczema
Quick Tips: Moisturizing Your Eczema

Want to know what the best way to moisturize your eczema is? Read on to get the best pointers on how to moisturize your chronic eczema.

By Jennifer Sellers

Quick Tips: Easy Ways to Treat Psoriasis
Quick Tips: Easy Ways to Treat Psoriasis

Do you suffer from psoriasis? Are you looking for a treatment? Read on to learn some easy tips about treating psoriasis.

By Katie Lambert

Advertisement

5 Treatments for Bruises
5 Treatments for Bruises

Do you bruise easily? Worry about the causes and how to treat them? Read on to learn about what can cause bruising and how to properly treat bruises.

By Kevin P. Allen

5 Things You Need to Know About Milia
5 Things You Need to Know About Milia

Milia is small, white bumps that form around your face. Read on to learn all that you need to know about milia.

By Maria Trimarchi

Quick Tips: Moles and Cancer
Quick Tips: Moles and Cancer

How can I tell if the new moles developing on my skin are cancerous? Read on to learn about identifying cancerous moles from benign marks.

By Maria Trimarchi

Do you know the signs of skin cancer?
Do you know the signs of skin cancer?

Do you know the signs of skin cancer or think that skin cancer isn't a problem? See the signs of skin cancer to protect yourself and get informed.

By Dr. Rob Danoff

Advertisement

Do you have a mole that doesn't look right?
Do you have a mole that doesn't look right?

Not all mole changes signal melanoma, but it's important to have any changes checked out early. Learn what you should do if you have a mole that doesn't look right.

By Dr. Rob Danoff

Skin Cancer Q&A
Skin Cancer Q&A

In 1938, 1 in 10,000 people got melanoma. Today, it's 1 in 93. See skin cancer Q&A with dermatologist Nicholas Perricone to learn about risk factors and tips for prevention.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

The Basics of Skin Fungus
The Basics of Skin Fungus

For many, the mere idea of a fungus living in one's skin is repulsive. But if you can distance yourself from the disgust, fungus is actually pretty fascinating.

By Katie Lambert & Jane McGrath

10 Tips for Identifying and Treating Skin Rashes
10 Tips for Identifying and Treating Skin Rashes

You've been working in the yard, ripping out all those unwanted weeds. Now you're scratching a small red patch and wondering where it came from. Could it be a skin rash?

By Joseph Miller

Advertisement

10 Causes and Treatments for Cold Sores
10 Causes and Treatments for Cold Sores

Cold sores are many things, and, unfortunately, they're caused by a virus that those infected will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Let's look at the causes and some treatments.

By Joseph Miller

At a Glance: Varicose Veins
At a Glance: Varicose Veins

Veins are things most of us prefer to remain unseen. But when a condition like varicose veins develops, the blood vessels swell below the skin and can become unsightly and painful.

By Jennifer Sellers