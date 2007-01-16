10 Home Remedies for Oily Skin

" " Lemon juice is great for oily skin. See other home remedies in this list. Hemera/ Thinkstock

If you have oily skin, you may feel as though you're forever fighting a losing battle to remove the shine from your chin and forehead. You can probably thank your genes for the sheen: Overly oily skin is a problem that is often handed down through generations within a family.

Changes in hormone levels, such as those that occur during the teen years and early 20s, can cause skin to become oily and trigger outbreaks of acne. But it's not just a problem for teenagers and young adults. Many women notice oily skin problems around the time of their menstrual periods, during pregnancy, or at menopause. Some types of birth control pills can also increase skin oiliness.

There's one more player in the blame game. Blame oily skin on men, or more specifically, the male hormone androgen that controls oil production in the skin. While it sounds odd, even women's bodies (the ovaries and the adrenal glands) produce male hormones. Many women notice that their skin feels oilier around their menstrual cycle and during menopause. This is due to the fluctuating levels of androgen.

The good news about oily skin is that it keeps the skin looking younger. Over time, people with oily skin tend to wrinkle less than people with dry or normal skin.

