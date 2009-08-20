Treating Skin Problems

Treating skin problems can be tricky without a proper diagnosis. Learn more about treating skin problems at HowStuffWorks.

Learn More

Should You Pop Your Blisters?
Should You Pop Your Blisters?

It's so gross-looking you're really tempted to prick it and let out the ooze. But what would a doctor say?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Do We Love to Pop Zits?
Why Do We Love to Pop Zits?

If you're one of those people who can't resist putting your fingers to work when you spot a pimple on your face, there's a scientific reason for why it feels so good.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Reduce Under-eye Puffiness
How to Reduce Under-eye Puffiness

Under-eye puffiness doesn't do your face any favors. Get the do's and don'ts (we're looking at you, hemorrhoid cream) for reducing under-eye puffiness

By Kevin P. Allen

Advertisement

Quick Tips: Shea Butter and Scars
Quick Tips: Shea Butter and Scars

Have you ever wondered what shea butter can do for your scars? Read on to learn about how shea butter can reduce scarring.

By Discovery Fit and Health Writers

Quick Tips: Treating Burns
Quick Tips: Treating Burns

How you treat a burn depends on the type of burn. Learn the difference between first-degree and fourth-degree burns â€“and the proper treatment for both.

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Ways to Treat Flat Warts
5 Ways to Treat Flat Warts

What are flat warts? Learn five easy ways to treat these harmless spots and rid yourself of flat warts for good.

By Jennifer Sellers

Quick Tips: Moisturizing Your Eczema
Quick Tips: Moisturizing Your Eczema

Want to know what the best way to moisturize your eczema is? Read on to get the best pointers on how to moisturize your chronic eczema.

By Jennifer Sellers

Advertisement

Quick Tips: Easy Ways to Treat Psoriasis
Quick Tips: Easy Ways to Treat Psoriasis

Do you suffer from psoriasis? Are you looking for a treatment? Read on to learn some easy tips about treating psoriasis.

By Katie Lambert

10 Tips for Identifying and Treating Skin Rashes
10 Tips for Identifying and Treating Skin Rashes

You've been working in the yard, ripping out all those unwanted weeds. Now you're scratching a small red patch and wondering where it came from. Could it be a skin rash?

By Joseph Miller

Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Improve Skin Elasticity
Quick Tips: 5 Tips to Improve Skin Elasticity

It's a fact of life: As we age, the body's skin loses its elasticity. But, there are ways to slow the process.

By Kevin P. Allen

Quick Tips: 5 Home Remedies for Athlete's Foot
Quick Tips: 5 Home Remedies for Athlete's Foot

Gettingathlete's foot is the closest most of us will ever come to being an athlete, but aside from its familiar moniker, this fungal infection really has nothing to do with sports. When the symptoms arise, these remedies could offer relief.

By Kevin P. Allen

Advertisement

Treat Your Skin Problems Naturally with Tea Tree Oil
Treat Your Skin Problems Naturally with Tea Tree Oil

Tea Tree Oil is an effective treatment for our most common skin conditions. Learn more about treating your skin problems naturally with Tea Tree Oil.

By Sheila Shaigany

Can sandpaper remove tattoos?
Can sandpaper remove tattoos?

Although sandpaper could remove a tattoo, it's not worth trying it. Learn about whether sandpaper can remove tattoos.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can lavender treat skin problems?
Can lavender treat skin problems?

People have known about the soothing properties of lavender for centuries, and its oil can be found in many skincare products. But if you have a minor skin problem, how much help will lavender be to you?

By Jonathan Strickland

Can camphor treat skin problems?
Can camphor treat skin problems?

It cools. It stimulates. It reduces coughing. It disinfects. But can camphor, an oil obtained from trees or synthesized from turpentine, treat skin problems?

By Lawrence Schumacher

Advertisement

Can aloe treat skin problems?
Can aloe treat skin problems?

Do herbal remedies really work? The jury's still out on most, but a few have proven effective. Aloe vera is a proven example of a botanical treatment that works on most -- but not all -- skin problems.

By Josh Clark

Acne Remedies: Fast Facts
Acne Remedies: Fast Facts

Get fast facts on acne remedies, including what options a dermatologist can offer and what you can do at home for acne relief.

By John Barrymore

Acne Treatments: Fast Facts
Acne Treatments: Fast Facts

Get fast facts on acne treatments, and consider using these tips in your daily skincare routine to reduce acne breakouts.

By Sarah Siddons

Oily Skin Treatments: Fast Facts
Oily Skin Treatments: Fast Facts

Get fast facts on oily skin treatments, and learn what you can do to combat excess oil in your skin.

By Sarah Siddons

Advertisement

15 Ways to Get Rid of Acne
15 Ways to Get Rid of Acne

Acne strikes us all once in a while -- even babies. Our instinctual response to pick at it and cancel our social engagements doesn't help in the least, but fortunately, there are some treatments available that can.

By Tom Scheve

How to Prevent Sweat Stains
How to Prevent Sweat Stains

It might mean parading around your house with your shirt off, flapping your arms like a farm hen. But that's a small price to pay for preventing sweat stains.

By Charles W. Bryant

Tretinoin Overview
Tretinoin Overview

Tretinoin is a drug derived from vitamin A that has beneficial effects and some serious side effects, too. What skin conditions can it treat and who should avoid taking tretinoin altogether?

By Ed Grabianowski

5 Surprising Acne Treatments
5 Surprising Acne Treatments

When you're desperate to get rid of a pimple, you're willing to try just about anything to make it go away. You might be surprised by some methods of blemish elimination -- especially since some of them haven't been proven to work at all.

By Tom Scheve

Advertisement

Mineral Body Wraps
Mineral Body Wraps

Mineral body wraps are a spa treatment that can supposedly take inches off your waistline in an hour's time. Does such a treatment get rid of fat, or just make you look as though you did?

By Mary Salisbury

Mole Removal Overview
Mole Removal Overview

Moles typically appear in the first 20 years of a person's life, and it's normal to have about 40 moles on your body. But how do you know if you need to have a mole removed?

By Alexander Page