Uses for Vinegar: Beauty Tips

Vinegar is a wonderful -- and inexpensive -- addition to your beauty regimen. Vinegar can help restore the natural acidity of your skin, which may clear up skin problems such as dryness, itching, flaking, and acne. This article includes beauty tips and tricks that will help you stay beautiful without spending a fortune. We'll start with the skin:

Age Spots: Vinegar mixed with onion juice may help reduce the appearance of age spots. Mix equal parts onion juice and vinegar, and dab onto the age spots. After several weeks of this daily routine, the spots should lighten.

Itchy Skin: To relieve itchy skin and/or aching muscles, add 8 ounces apple cider vinegar to a bathtub of warm water. Soak in the tub for at least 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Put on a Happy Face

Vinegar can be a useful addition to your skincare routine for your face.

Aftershave: Apple cider vinegar is a great aftershave for men that will help keep their skin soft and young looking. Keep a small bottle of it in the medicine cabinet, and splash on face after shaving.

Cleansers and Toners: Use a mixture of half vinegar, half water to clean your face. Then rinse with vinegar diluted with water, and let your face air dry to seal in the moisture.

Problem skin: Oily skin can be controlled with a mixture of half apple cider vinegar and half cool water. The mixture works as an astringent. You can also freeze this solution into ice cubes and use it as a cooling facial treatment on a hot summer day.

Make a paste of honey, wheat flour, and vinegar, then use it to lightly cover a new outbreak of pimples. Keep the paste on overnight, and rinse it off in the morning. This should accelerate the healing process.

Advertisement

Help Your Hands

People judge us by how our hands look. Vinegar can make a difference.

Chapped Skin: Mix equal parts vinegar and hand cream to help chapped hands.

Nail Polish: Make your nail polish last longer on your fingers by soaking fingertips for 1 minute in 2 teaspoons vinegar and 1/2 cup warm water before applying the polish.

Scrub: Clean very dirty hands by scrubbing with cornmeal that has been moistened with a little bit of apple cider vinegar. Rinse in cool water, then dry.

Advertisement

Healthy Hair

Yes, vinegar can make your hair cleaner and shinier.

Conditioning: Vinegar is a great hair conditioner and can improve cleanliness and shine. For simple conditioning, just add 1 tablespoon vinegar to your hair as you rinse it.

Dandruff: Massage full-strength vinegar into your scalp several times a week before shampooing. This can help create healthy hair and control dandruff.

As you've seen, vinegar can be just as effective as high-priced beauty products. The next time you want to pamper yourself, think of vinegar.

©Publications International, Ltd.

Acne Treatment Using Vinegar and Vinegar-based Hair Conditioning Treatment Use a clean travel-size bottle to mix 1 teaspoon vinegar and 10 teaspoons water. Clean your face as usual in the morning, then carry this bottle and a few cotton balls with you so you can dab acne spots several times during the day. This solution shouldn't dry out your skin, and the vinegar will help return your skin to a natural pH balance. The treatment may also help prevent future acne outbreaks. Discontinue its use if irritation worsens. Mix together 3 eggs, 2 tablespoons olive oil or safflower oil, and 1 teaspoon vinegar, then apply to your hair. Cover with a plastic cap, and leave on for a half hour. Shampoo as usual. Read More