" " The new Zeno Hot Spot acne treatment device will be available in January 2010. Image courtesy Zeno Corporation

Zits are like cockroaches -- squash one and another pops up to take its place. And they're about as attractive as cockroaches, too. That's why so many people go out of their way to use cleansing washes and acne-fighting creams to eliminate them -- or apply makeup to make them less noticeable. Of course, some people just pop their pimples, but that's a painful habit that could damage the skin. There has to be a better way.

The Zeno acne treatment device may be that better way -- it's a zit zapper that radiates heat to destroy the bacteria responsible for breakouts. It may sound like a futuristic technology, but the Zeno has been on the market since 2005. However, NASA did have a hand in its creation [source: NASA]. Zeno is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and it's available in stores and online without a prescription. Although it can be a little pricey -- most models cost more than $100 -- it claims to clear up individual pimples in 24 to 48 hours [source: NASA]. Of course, individual results vary, but it could be worth its weight in acne cream to a self-conscious teenager or an adult still dealing with acne.

Some things are too good to be true, and when it comes to pimples, people will try anything to get rid of them. So is the Zeno worth its cost? Read on to find out.