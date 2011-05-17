5 Tips for Handling the Stress of Aging Parents

" " Approximately 44 million Americans are helping care for their aging parents -- and it's a stressful job. See more healthy aging pictures. D. Anschutz/ Thinkstock

If you're one of the many -- approximately 44 million -- adult Americans who are helping to provide care for their aging parents, you're probably well aware of how stressful a role it is to take on. Even if your parents are in good health, but just need a little help with certain activities, it doesn't mean you worry any less about them. In fact, you may worry more, since your concerns involve a future you can't clearly picture, and ailments you can't predict.

Whether your aging parents are just now losing some of their independence or already require in-home elder care or residency at a nursing facility, there's a lot to be stressed out about when it comes to their care.

You worry about their health and wellbeing, their declining abilities and their shrinking independence, and about being able to pay for the care they currently or one day will need.

The good news is there are things you can do to help reduce your stress caused by caring for your aging parents. First, we'll look at a piece of advice we don't receive nearly enough.