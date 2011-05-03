Elder Care
Determining the best type of elder care for a loved one is an important decision. Learn about the different types of elder care and what you should look for in a care facility.
If being a parent is the hardest job in the world, then being a caregiver to your parent is possibly the second hardest. Are you up to the challenge?
Many concerns and questions can arise as we grow older. In the last decade or so, a new category of law has emerged that specializes in helping retirees answer their questions and learn their rights. Here, 10 questions for an elder law attorney.
By Robynne Boyd
Approximately 44 million Americans are helping care for their aging parents -- and it's a thankless job. If you're one of them, see how a few simple changes to your routine can ease the burden and help reduce your stress.
By Tom Scheve
Mention assisted living to a loved one, and you may receive a quick and forceful rejection of the idea. However, many seniors transition to assisted living successfully. What are some amenities that help smooth this transition?
As we get older, small things, such as tying shoes or lifting heavy pots, become more difficult. For many, the big things get tough, too. But how do you know when it's time to make the move to assisted living?
Taking care of a loved one in declining health can often overwhelm the caregiver. However, there are ways for caregivers to deal with the stress.
By Tom Scheve
If you're a fatigued 80-year-old who's got back pains and a shrinking social network, a caregiver might chalk up your woes to old age. But could it be depression?
It's a radical idea that has long since been replaced by the notion that socialization staves off depression. But why did scholars think the elderly withdraw from society?
What if your parents handed you an itemized account of your childhood expenses? As people live longer, more children are finding that there comes a time when they pay their parents back -- as caregivers.
"Be nice to your kids -- they'll choose your nursing home" is a popular phrase for bumper stickers. But nowadays, it's a question of whether they'll turn to a nursing home at all.
Most families eventually have to deal with a heart-wrenching question: How do you know when an aging relative needs more help than the family can provide? Here are five signs to look for.
By Tom Scheve
When we're looking for our dream home, we usually have a list of must-have features in mind. When it comes to long-term care options, however, we often don't know exactly what we're looking for.
Living independently in your own home may be the most fundamental expression of personal freedom. None of us want to get to the point in life when we can't take care of ourselves. But eventually, most of us do.
By Tom Scheve
Have you ever seen a positive news story about nursing homes? Unless you live in a town that includes bingo results with the sports scores, it's unlikely. Why do nursing homes have an image problem?
Most people believe that the best long-term care plan is one that allows their loved ones to be taken care of at home for as long as possible. Is this the right choice?
Caring for a dying loved one is difficult and emotional enough in itself, and caregivers often find themselves unprepared for the battle to make sure the person's final wishes are met. Learn how to help a loved one die with dignity.
Living out your final days your way is your prerogative. Here are some pointers to help people ensure their final days are carried out as they wish.