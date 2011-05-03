Elder Care

Determining the best type of elder care for a loved one is an important decision. Learn about the different types of elder care and what you should look for in a care facility.

Learn More

What happens when the child becomes the parent?
What happens when the child becomes the parent?

If being a parent is the hardest job in the world, then being a caregiver to your parent is possibly the second hardest. Are you up to the challenge?

By Jennifer Sellers

10 Questions for an Elder Law Attorney
10 Questions for an Elder Law Attorney

Many concerns and questions can arise as we grow older. In the last decade or so, a new category of law has emerged that specializes in helping retirees answer their questions and learn their rights. Here, 10 questions for an elder law attorney.

By Robynne Boyd

5 Tips for Handling the Stress of Aging Parents
5 Tips for Handling the Stress of Aging Parents

Approximately 44 million Americans are helping care for their aging parents -- and it's a thankless job. If you're one of them, see how a few simple changes to your routine can ease the burden and help reduce your stress.

By Tom Scheve

Advertisement

Top 5 Amenities in Assisted Living Facilities
Top 5 Amenities in Assisted Living Facilities

Mention assisted living to a loved one, and you may receive a quick and forceful rejection of the idea. However, many seniors transition to assisted living successfully. What are some amenities that help smooth this transition?

By Denise Harrison

How do you know when it's time for assisted living?
How do you know when it's time for assisted living?

As we get older, small things, such as tying shoes or lifting heavy pots, become more difficult. For many, the big things get tough, too. But how do you know when it's time to make the move to assisted living?

By Denise Harrison

5 Tips for Dealing with Caregiver Burden
5 Tips for Dealing with Caregiver Burden

Taking care of a loved one in declining health can often overwhelm the caregiver. However, there are ways for caregivers to deal with the stress.

By Tom Scheve

Why is the diagnosis of depression in the elderly often overlooked?
Why is the diagnosis of depression in the elderly often overlooked?

If you're a fatigued 80-year-old who's got back pains and a shrinking social network, a caregiver might chalk up your woes to old age. But could it be depression?

By Cristen Conger

Advertisement

What is disengagement theory?
What is disengagement theory?

It's a radical idea that has long since been replaced by the notion that socialization staves off depression. But why did scholars think the elderly withdraw from society?

By Cristen Conger

How to Care for an Aging Parent
How to Care for an Aging Parent

What if your parents handed you an itemized account of your childhood expenses? As people live longer, more children are finding that there comes a time when they pay their parents back -- as caregivers.

By Molly Edmonds

5 Senior Living Options
5 Senior Living Options

"Be nice to your kids -- they'll choose your nursing home" is a popular phrase for bumper stickers. But nowadays, it's a question of whether they'll turn to a nursing home at all.

By Molly Edmonds

5 Signs an Elderly Person Shouldn't Be Living Alone
5 Signs an Elderly Person Shouldn't Be Living Alone

Most families eventually have to deal with a heart-wrenching question: How do you know when an aging relative needs more help than the family can provide? Here are five signs to look for.

By Tom Scheve

Advertisement

5 Things to Look For in Long-term Care
5 Things to Look For in Long-term Care

When we're looking for our dream home, we usually have a list of must-have features in mind. When it comes to long-term care options, however, we often don't know exactly what we're looking for.

By Molly Edmonds

Assisted Living Overview
Assisted Living Overview

Living independently in your own home may be the most fundamental expression of personal freedom. None of us want to get to the point in life when we can't take care of ourselves. But eventually, most of us do.

By Tom Scheve

Nursing Homes Overview
Nursing Homes Overview

Have you ever seen a positive news story about nursing homes? Unless you live in a town that includes bingo results with the sports scores, it's unlikely. Why do nursing homes have an image problem?

By Molly Edmonds

Choices in Long-term Care
Choices in Long-term Care

Most people believe that the best long-term care plan is one that allows their loved ones to be taken care of at home for as long as possible. Is this the right choice?

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers

Advertisement

Helping a Loved One Die with Dignity
Helping a Loved One Die with Dignity

Caring for a dying loved one is difficult and emotional enough in itself, and caregivers often find themselves unprepared for the battle to make sure the person's final wishes are met. Learn how to help a loved one die with dignity.

Living Out Your Final Days Your Way
Living Out Your Final Days Your Way

Living out your final days your way is your prerogative. Here are some pointers to help people ensure their final days are carried out as they wish.