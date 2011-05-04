10 Jobs for Seniors with RVs

" " When you take your home with you, you can work anywhere. Photodisc/ Thinkstock

For many seniors, retirement is all about travel. Some jet around the world, while others make frequent trips to toasty spots like Arizona and Florida or relax on luxurious cruise ships. Those with true wanderlust often turn to the world of recreational vehicles, or RVs. Criss-crossing the country in their tricked out mobile homes, they stop and stay wherever and whenever they'd like.

Nearly 8 million American households own an RV, according to a 2005 study by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA). Although results from its latest study are still being compiled, Kevin Broom, RVIA's director of media relations, says the group is conservatively predicting this number to rise to at least 8.3 million, despite our country's recent economic woes.

Advertisement

Seniors dominate the market, with those age 55 to 64 historically having the highest ownership rates of RVs, according to the study. Not too surprising, as it's an affordable way to travel, especially for those on a fixed income. Additionally, many seniors like to find a prime spot, set up home for a few weeks or months at a time and earn a little cash while staying occupied with a part-time or even full-time job. Because of this phenomenon, online sites abound that match workampers -- RVers and campers looking for work -- with both paid and volunteer jobs.

The numerous available jobs tend to be in the service and tourism industries, with many clustered around scenic parts of the country. Keep reading to find 10 of the most common positions filled by senior workampers.