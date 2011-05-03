Senior Health & Lifestyle

Staying fit and healthy in the senior years involves proper fitness, diet and healthy relationships. Get information and tips for enjoying the senior years.

Just an Hour a Week of Brisk Walking Reduces Disability
That works out to just 10 minutes a day of exercise.

By Alia Hoyt

Hip Injuries for the Elderly Actually More Likely Indoors, During Warmer Months
Wintry, icy conditions mean the elderly slip, fall and break a hip more often when venturing outdoors, right? Actually, quite the opposite is true, with some caveats.

By Laurie L. Dove

Decline of B.S. Meter Is One Reason Scammers Love Seniors
One kind of dementia makes you less likely to detect lies and sarcasm.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Low-impact Exercises for Seniors
Exercise is important for good health at any age, and seniors are no exception. While many gyms offer excellent low-impact workout classes for seniors, staying fit doesn't require a gym. What are some exercises that can help seniors stay in shape?

By Becky Striepe

5 Water Exercises for Seniors
It's been said that you can be certain of two things: death and taxes. But there's actually a third certainty -- you will age faster than necessary without exercise. Here are five water exercises for seniors that can offset the ravages of time.

By Maria Trimarchi

What are the best golf exercises for seniors?
Golf is a great way for seniors to have some fun and get fit at the same time, especially if they're able to skip the golf cart and walk the course instead. What are some other ways for seniors to get in shape on the golf course?

By Becky Striepe

5 Resistance Band Exercises for Seniors
Making resistance training part of your exercise routine can improve your muscle strength, balance, coordination, flexibility and range of motion while fighting bone loss and easing arthritis pain. Here are five resistance band exercises for seniors.

By Maria Trimarchi

10 Active Senior Hobbies
Forget knitting, bingo and 4 o'clock dinners. Seniors these days are spending their golden years pursuing hobbies active and creative hobbies.

By Terri Briseno

10 Jobs for Seniors with RVs
If you're a senior who loves the flexibility and freedom of traveling by RV, interesting and adventurous jobs await you at every destination. Take a look at our top 10 jobs for seniors with RVs.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

10 Famous Accomplishments Made Late in Life
We all know the stories of child prodigies: Mozart started composing at 5, and Tiger Woods picked up his first golf club when he was 2. But what about the people who made their mark at a more advanced age?

By Molly Edmonds & Becky Striepe

Top 5 Ways for the Aging to Remain Socially Engaged
No matter how old you are, friends are important -- some days, you just need a chatty coffee break. But it can be hard to get out and about when you're older. What's the best way to make new connections?

By Tom Scheve

How does aging affect sexual health?
Our society has a tendency to use sexually active seniors as comic relief, but sex isn't just an activity for the young. How does the process of aging affect what's going on in the bedroom?

By Molly Edmonds

Should your fitness regimen change as you get older?
As you age and your body changes, activities like rollerblading may look a little less appealing. But does an advanced age mean that you have to put down your marathon shoes and barbells against your will?

By Shanna Freeman

Top 10 Countries With the Highest Life Expectancy
Some countries have a higher life expectancy because of economic and social reasons. Wealth appears to be the biggest factor in life expectancy, as it provides access to quality health care.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Senior Health
As your body ages, it unfortunately does not improve. Not only will your metabolism slow down, but your body will also become much more susceptible to chronic diseases. However, advances in health care can help prevent these diseases. Learn about senior health.

By Liz Ward

Rating Calorie-Control Diets For Seniors
Some of the most popular calorie-control diets for seniors include Jenny Craig and Nutrisystem. Because of the number of choices available, it can be difficult to find which diets are safe. Read more about these and other calorie-control diets.

By Densie Webb

Rating Alternative Diets for Seniors
Alternative diets for seniors may be the answer to your weight-loss issues, though there are risks. Most of the risks stem from the unconventional approach to weight loss a particular diet may take.

By Densie Webb

Rating Low-Carb Diets for Seniors
Low-Carb diets for seniors claim to produce everything from rapid weight-loss to decreased blood pressure. Low-carb diets could help alleviate symptoms of pre-existing conditions, or help avoid conditions altogether. Learn about low-carb diets for seniors.

By Densie Webb

Rating Low-Fat Diets for Seniors
Low-fat diets for seniors come in all shapes and sizes, and finding the best fit can be tough. Looking at the pros and cons of each type of diet can help determine how the diet fits into your lifestyle. Read this article to learn about several low-fat diets.

By Densie Webb

How to Choose a Weight-Loss Diet for Seniors
Knowing which diets are healthy for seniors will help to avoid fads and gimmicks. A diet should fit the personality and lifestyle for each individual person. What works for one person may not work for another. Find out how to choose a weight-loss diet.

By Densie Webb

Senior Weight Loss
As we get older, it may become tougher to lose weight and easier to gain because we burn fewer calories. As muscle mass decreases, the metabolism slows down, which can cause a significant rise in body fat. Find out how to lose weight as a senior.

By Densie Webb

Don't Forget -- Give Your Brain a Workout, Too
Make sure that you pay some attention to that brain of yours while you're working to keep your body in shape. Find out about the relationship between aging and memory and get some great advice for memory improvement.

By DiscoveryHealth.com writers