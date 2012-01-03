5-Minute Workout for Sexy Leg... In Bed

" " Laurel House DCL

You may not realize it, but your legs are getting a workout all day long. They carry you around- walking, running, maneuvering around cracks in the sidewalk, and lifting you up steps. All of that adds up. So if you want to work your legs, I mean really tone and trim them, you need to do a little bit more. You need to challenge them beyond the pedestrian one-foot-in-front-of-the-other walk. How? Resistance and Change. Thankfully, you don't need heavy equipment and expensive apparatuses to target and tone those muscles in your legs. Exercise green yet equally effectively instead. Yes, you can shape your legs to sexy perfection with absolutely no equipment, no gear, no clothes (well, that's a personal choice)… with Quickie Workouts in Bed.

Keep reading to learn about the benefits of quickie workouts.